World Cup flashback: Irish Joy at Sabina Park

The 1992 champs could manage only 132 at Sabina Park and were bowled out in the 46th over of the innings.

Ireland's William Rankin celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Kamran Akmal

March 17 was a horrific day for India and Pakistan at the 2007 World Cup. Rahul Dravid's men were stunned by Bangladesh earlier in the day and then Ireland sent Pakistan packing out of the tournament on St Patrick's Day. Pakistan also tasted defeat in their opener against West Indies.

It all started with Mohammad Hafeez edging one from Dave Langford-Smith behind the wicket, followed by Younis Khan departing for a duck.

Captain Inzamam-ul-Haq managed just one, edging one to slip where current England captain Eoin Morgan took the catch. Opener Imran Nazir, who put on 41 with Mohammad Yusuf, fell to a Morgan catch as well while Pakistan's lower order couldn't hit back appropriately.

Conditions were in favour of the bowlers and Mohd Sami did well to send back opener JP Bray and one-drop Morgan as Ireland reached 15. There was more success for Pakistan, but Niall (72) and Kevin O'Brien (16 not out) ensured they ended the day victorious, a three-wicket win via Duckworth-Lewis. Pakistan coach Bob Woolmer was found dead in his hotel room the following day.



Aravinda de Silva

Did you know?

Mohinder Amarnath of India and Sri Lanka's Aravinda de Silva claimed the man-of-the-match awards in the semi-finals and finals. De Silva's classy hundred in the 1996 final against Australia came after his 66 in the semis v India. Mohinder scored 26 and took three wickets in the 1983 final against WI. In the semis against England, he posted 46 after getting rid of David Gower and Mike Gatting.



John Blain

Figured out

Scotland conceded a World Cup record tally of 59 extras against Pakistan at Chester-le-Street in 1999. Thirty-three of them were wides as Pakistan scored 261-6 in their 50 overs. John Blain was no-balled half a dozen times. Later in the day, the Pakistani bowlers were no great examples of accuracy as well with Mr Extras 'scoring' 37.

Man to watch

Hashim Amla

South Africa are fortunate to have a cool veteran like Hashim Amla to be a steadying influence on their side when they have another crack at their maiden World Cup title this year. Amla has been rested for the Sri Lanka series and the break will help him recharge his batteries for sterner tests. His big hundred in the last World Cup came against Ireland and his 65 contributed to SA's mammoth 408 against WI, but he'd surely like to do better than that.

