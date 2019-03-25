World Cup flashback: New Zealand melt after Mark Waugh fire

cricket

Mark Waugh

How good were the Aussies in the 1996 World Cup? Well, New Zealand found out at the end of their quarter-final played on a hot day at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 11. Kiwi skipper Lee Germon won the toss and his opening batsman Craig Spearman didn't take too long to smash Paul Reiffel for three fours in the Victorian's first over. He fell to Reiffel soon after Nathan Astle was consumed by Damien Fleming.

Germon promoted himself to No. 3 and the move paid off as he caned the Aussie attack for nine fours and a six in company of Chris Harris, who literally toyed with the bowling. Glenn McGrath would not like to recall the two sixes the perky all-rounder clubbed him over mid-wicket and cover. NZ scored 286 for nine in 50 overs and the Aussies knew that their batsmen would have to be nothing short of superlative to achieve the stiff target which would put them in the semi-final.

Captain Mark Taylor perished for 10 — caught by Germon off Dipak Patel — but Mark Waugh was relentless and refused to get flustered if the odd wicket fell at the other end. Shane Warne was sent in as pinch-hitter and slammed 24 off 14 balls before Mark and Steve Waugh put on 86 for the fourth wicket. Stuart Law joined Steve when Mark departed for 110 and saw Australia home with more than two overs to spare. That's how good Australia were and when they beat West Indies in the semi-final thriller at Mohali a few days later, no one could say they didn't deserve to reach the final.

Did you know?

Malcolm Marshall, the late West Indies pace great, was so confident of garnering enough funds after winning the 1983 World Cup that he booked a BMW car before the tournament. Much to his displeasure, West Indies lost the final to India and Marshall had to cancel all plans to buy the automobile. The great fast bowler never enjoyed the privilege of being part of a World Cup-winning playing XI. West Indies won in 1979, but Marshall was a mere squad member then.

Figured out

Australian Tom Moody's 117 runs in seven matches during the 1999 World Cup was the same as his batting average (second to only Lance Klusener's 140.50 in the overall standings) thanks to him being not out on four of his five visits to the crease. The only time Moody was dismissed in the tournament was when South Africa's pacer Shaun Pollock trapped him leg before wicket for a duck in the tied semi-final at Birmingham.

Man to watch

Mashrafe Mortaza

Mashrafe Mortaza knows what it takes to bowl a match-winning spell in a World Cup. He did so against India at Trinidad in the 2007 World Cup and his four-wicket burst caused India's early departure in the tournament. Mortaza can work up good pace and can move the ball too, hence he will be a difficult man to negotiate in England. The Bangladeshi captain can also be invaluable with the bat and as captain he must back himself to bat dangerously enough for the opponents to fear him.

