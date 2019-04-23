World Cup flashback: Ricky Ponting, Damien Martyn thrash India in 2003

cricket

After Sehwag was run out, India knew that defeat was inevitable. Rahul Dravid's 47 was like a car running without any power as India eventually folded up for 234 in 39.2 overs

Ricky Ponting celebrates his 100 against India in 2003

All the excitement over India reaching their second World Cup final after 20 years in 2003 was crushed by the rampaging Australians in the first half of the game. Continuing their unbeaten run in the tournament, the defending champions convincingly defeated India by 125 runs in Johannesburg.

Nothing went India's way in the match. Australian openers Adam Gilchrist (57) and Matthew Hayden (37) put on 105 to dampen the mood in the Indian camp before Australia skipper Ricky Ponting (140 not out) and Damien Martyn (unbeaten on 88) posted an unbeaten 234-run stand for the third wicket as Australia posted a record 359-2 in 50 overs.

Losing main hope Sachin Tendulkar (4) early was the last thing Indian fans would have expected in that fateful final. With rain interrupting the match for a while, there was still some optimism among Indian supporters. Virender Sehwag's blazing 81-ball 82, spiced with 10 boundaries and three sixes, kept hopes of a miraculous chase afloat. After Sehwag was run out, India knew that defeat was inevitable. Rahul Dravid's 47 was like a car running without any power as India eventually folded up for 234 in 39.2 overs.

Figured out

Sanath Jayasuriya came into the 1996 World Cup with a batting average of 19.73 from 99 ODIs, but grew in stature as the World Cup progressed. His average for the tournament held in India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka was only 36.83, but he scored 221 runs in six innings.

Did you know?

Umpire Dickie Bird lost his white cap while returning to the pavilion after the West Indies v Australia World Cup final at Lord's in 1975. A few years later, he found his cap worn by a bus conductor. The conductor, who happened to be a West Indian cricket fan, proudly told Bird he had nicked it from Dickie Bird. The popular umpire was stunned but did not reveal his identity to the conductor.

Player to watch

Asghar Afghan

Afghanistan's middle-order batsman Asghar Afghan is considered one of the pillars of his team. Although the inspirational leader has been shockingly stripped as captain for the World Cup, Asghar still remains a key figure in Afghanistan's plans for the mega event in England. During his tenure as captain, Afghanistan made rapid strides in a short time. He is undoubtedly a major influence on the team especially with the way he stunningly turned around the fortunes of Afghanistan during the ICC World Cup qualifiers. They won three matches in a row to qualify for the 2019 event after Asghar was forced to make a comeback in two weeks from appendicitis surgery.

