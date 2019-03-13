World Cup flashback: Sri Lanka end India's World Cup dream in 2007

cricket

Sanath Jayasuriya's left-arm spin dismissed India's top run-getter and skipper Dravid for 60 as India were bundled out for 185 in 43.3 overs to send coach Greg Chappell's team packing.

India skipper Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag are dejected during the 2007 World Cup match against Sri Lanka. Pic/AFP

A photograph of Virender Sehwag covering his face with his left hand while his teammates Sachin Tendulkar, skipper Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble looking stunned after India lost to Sri Lanka by 69 runs to be out of the tournament, always comes to mind while recalling India's disastrous 2007 World Cup.

However, the first blow was inflicted by then minnows Bangladesh when they stunned India in their opening match at Trinidad by five wickets. India did manage to bounce back in the strongest possible manner when they hammered Bermuda by 257 runs to win their second match two days later. But in the must-win contest against Sri Lanka, it all went awry. India managed to restrict Sri Lanka to 254 for six but Muttiah Muralitharan (3-41), Chaminda Vaas (2-39) were too good on the day.

Sachin Tendulkar during a 2003 World Cup match

Did you know?

Sachin Tendulkar tops the list for the most runs in a single World Cup - 673 in 11 matches during the 2003 edition. The Indian batting maestro scored one century and six half tons at an average of 61.18. This will take some doing to be surpassed by a batsman in England this year.



Ajit Agarkar during a 1999 World Cup match against Zimbabwe

Figured out

The 1999 World Cup match league match between India and Zimbabwe at Leicester saw both teams bowling a flurry of no-balls - 26 - the most in a World Cup game. India were guilty of bowling 16 no balls, the most in a World Cup innings with pacers Javagal Srinath and Ajit Agarkar conceding five each. India lost the match by three runs.

Man to watch

Hardik Pandya

AN injury may have kept him out of the ongoing India v Australia ODI series, but Hardik Pandya is one of the crucial members of this Indian team. Critics are right when they crush the comparison with Kapil Dev, but like the great all-rounder, Hardik will do well to impress with bat and ball just like Kapil did in 1983. Pandya's fearless batting approach and his nippy medium pace could prove to be game-changing for Team India in England.

