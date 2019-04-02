World Cup flashback: Virat Kohli lights up Adelaide in 2015

cricket

Virat Kohli celebrates his 100 against Pakistan in 2015

World Cup memory

Virat lights up Adelaide in 2015

No other India v Pakistan cricket match enjoyed such hype than the one that opened both the neighbours' 2015 World Cup campaign at the Adelaide Oval. It was the mother of all battles and even though Pakistan had never beaten India in the World Cup, there was a fear that the 1992 champions would triumph if they had MS Dhoni's Indians undone with their batting firepower. But it was not to be.

Virat Kohli (107) and Shikhar Dhawan (73) put on 129 for the second wicket. Suresh Raina chimed in with a 56-ball 74 as India piled up 300 in 50 overs with pacer Sohail Khan claiming five of the seven wickets to fall.

Except for skipper Misbah-ul-Haq's 76, no Pakistan batsman looked to be threatening as Mohammed Shami claimed four for 35 in his nine overs. Shahid Afridi, the most experienced of Pakistani players, departed for a 22-ball 22. After Kohli completed the high catch to dismiss the veteran, the Pakistani fans were seen making their way out of the stadium. India ended up winning by 76 runs. Kohli's 22nd ODI century earned him the man of the match. This win started India's fine run at the 2015 World Cup where they were stopped only by Australia in the semi-finals.

Figured out

There were three scores of 21 in the West Indies innings in their clash against India at Perth in the 2015 edition of the World Cup. Opener Chris Gayle and No. 4 Jonathan Carter scored 21 each and Mr Extras accounted for 21 runs in a match which the 1975 and 1979 champions lost by four wickets under the Western Australia Cricket Association ground lights on March 6.

Did you know?

Andy Roberts opened the bowling for the West Indies in three World Cup finals — 1975, 1979 and 1983. Although he was a great bowler, the Antiguan couldn't get a wicket in 1975 and 1979 against Australia and England respectively. However, he sent back Sunil Gavaskar (2), Kirti Azad (0) and Roger Binny (2) in the 1983 final which his team famously lost.

Player to watch

Adam Zampa

Leg-spinners have not always found instant success in England, but Australia have a wrist spin weapon in Adam Zampa who will not worry too much about the conditions. Instead, he will look to be positive and outwit the batsmen with his guile. He'll surely get more opportunities than the 2017 Champions Trophy in England where he claimed just two wickets in two games. He is more dangerous and experienced now to tackle batsmen who fancy their chances against him.

