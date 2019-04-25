World Cup flashback: Wasim Akram attacks Australia and wins

cricket

The Australians boasted of a strong batting unit, but skipper Wasim Akram bowled Adam Gilchrist for a duck which left Mark Waugh and Ricky Ponting to do a repair job.

Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram during the 1999 World Cup held in England. Pic/Getty Images

Steve Waugh's Australians will look back in glee at the 1999 World Cup final at Lord's where their victory over Pakistan was a cakewalk. But things were not so simple in their clash at Leeds earlier in the tournament.

Pakistan built a total of 275-8 thanks to a fine 81 by Inzamam-ul-Haq before he was run out. The Australians boasted of a strong batting unit, but skipper Wasim Akram bowled Adam Gilchrist for a duck which left Mark Waugh and Ricky Ponting to do a repair job.

They put on 91 for the second wicket but Mark, Ponting and Darren Lehmann departed in the space of 10 runs. Abdur Razzaq, who had scored 60 off in 99 balls, dismissed Mark, who got an edge while intending to play one to third man. Wicketkeeper Moin Khan held on to a tough chance.

Crisis man Bevan (61) put on 113 with skipper Steve, but they fell to the brilliance of Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar respectively. Damien Martyn's 25-ball 18 went in vain thanks to Akram (4-40) and Australia ended up falling short by 10 runs.

Did you know?

None of the famous Chappell brothers of Australia played the 1979 World Cup because the selectors did not pick players who were part of Kerry Packer's World Series Cricket. But Canada had a Chappell opening the batting for them - Christopher. He scored only 38 in three games at the tournament but his highest of 19 came against the Australians at Edgbaston. He put on 44 for the first wicket with Glenroy Sealy and was dismissed leg before wicket by Alan Hurst.

Figured out

West Indies opener Gordon Greenidge averaged 84.33 in the 1979 World Cup and was the scourge of WI's opponents in their first three games against India (106*), New Zealand (65), and Pakistan (73). The only game he failed in was the final against England - run out for nine.

Player to watch: Imam-ul-Haq

Being the nephew of a cricketing great (Inzamam-ul-Haq) is no enviable position to be in and when the same ex-great is your country's chief selector, the pressure just adds up. Left-handed batsman Imam's success proves that he can handle pressure and that is what he will be up against again at the World Cup in England. In 24 ODIs, he has scored five centuries and enjoys a good average of 54.90. He loves getting his runs through drives and while he will do that regularly in England, he must chose the right length. Batting can never be easy when the ball is swinging around, but Imam will have all bases covered in terms of preparation. He is an exciting talent and Pakistan fans will expect him to hit the right notes if they have to repeat their 2017 Champions Trophy triumph.

