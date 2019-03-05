World Cup flashback: When Australia tied up with South Africa in 1999

cricket

In an amazing coincidence, SA lost four early wickets too - 61 for 4 - before Jacques Kallis and Jonty Rhodes got together for a stand of 84

Michael Bevan straight drives a SA bowler in the 1999 World Cup semi-final. Pic/Getty Images

It took seven editions to witness World Cup cricket's first ever tie. It happened in Birmingham where Australia clashed with South Africa in the 1999 semi-final. Hansie Cronje put the Australians in and it turned out to be a sound decision because at one stage Steve Waugh's team were reduced to 68 for 4. A 90-run stand between Steve (56) and Michael Bevan (65) helped Australia reach 213. SA were well served by fast bowlers Shaun Pollock (5-36) and Alan Donald (4-32).

In an amazing coincidence, SA lost four early wickets too - 61 for 4 - before Jacques Kallis and Jonty Rhodes got together for a stand of 84. Shane Warne got into the act and his four wickets broke SA's back before Lance Klusener started turning things around. At 213 for nine, the dashing left-hander, who had hit 31 off 16 balls, drove Damien Fleming and darted off for a single only to leave his partner Allan Donald stunned, short of his crease and out.

It was a foolish move since there were two more balls to go after the fateful delivery. Australia advanced to the final because they finished higher on the Super Six points table.

Did you know?

Rohan Kanhai was nearly 40 when he figured in Clive Lloyd's West Indies team for the inaugural World Cup in 1975. The greying classy batsman impressed despite his age and scored a crucial half century in the final v Oz, a game better known for Lloyd's match-winning century.

Figured out

Tony Greig was world cricket's premier all-rounder in 1975, but he just couldn't hit the high notes with the bat during the first World Cup. In four matches (v India, New Zealand, East Africa and Australia), his scores were 4,9,9 and 7. Now that's quite a rough patch.

Man to watch

Rohit Sharma

In an age where batsmen are sending the ball higher than ever before, cricket lovers don't get to see too many great-to-watch players. But India have one in their ranks - Rohit Sharma - who silently kills bowlers through his graceful, elegant and effective shot-making. The vice-captain will be the wicket opposition teams would want first up before he settles into a rhythm. Rohit is very hard to dislodge and his appetite for big runs makes him near-indispensable in Virat Kohli's batting order.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates