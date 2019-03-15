World Cup flashback: When Ireland stunned England in 2011 WC

cricket

Irish players celebrate their win during the 2011 World Cup match against England. Pic/Getty Images

World Cup memory

When Ireland stunned England

It was a night to remember not only for Ireland but for the cricketing world as well. The last-over thriller at Bangalore's M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the 2011 World Cup is arguably one of the greatest upsets in the showpiece event.

No one would have given Ireland a chance to chase England's 327-8 especially after being reduced to 111-5. Graeme Swann (3-47) ripped through the Ireland top order as England, who had tied their previous match against India at the same venue, looked set for a huge victory.

However, Kevin O'Brien shattered the World Cup record by scoring the fastest century [coming off in 50 balls] en route his 63-ball 113. He found good support from Alex Cusack (47) and John Mooney (33 not out) as Ireland chased the target on the first ball of the final over to leave highly-rated England shell-shocked.



Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga (left) and Tillakaratne Dilshan

Did you know?

Only twice in the history of World Cup have both openers scored centuries in one innings. Sri Lanka openers Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan scored tons during the 2011 World Cup when they clashed against Zimbabwe at Pallekele and versus England in Colombo. SL won those two games.



SL's Prabath Nissanka celebrates the wicket of Canada's Ishwar Maraj

Figured out

Sri Lanka's crushing nine-wicket win over Canada during the 2003 World Cup match at Paarl was the shortest match played in the history of the mega event. Canada's innings lasted 18.4 overs in which they scored a paltry 36 runs as none of the players managed to post a two-figure score. The match finished inside two hours.

Man to watch

David Miller

Although he hates being called 'Killer Miller', the hard-hitting left-hander is a valuable asset that the South African would be banking on in their quest to win the first-ever World Cup. The Proteas will look at Miller to see the team through to the finish line as he demonstrated in the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka. Miller can change gears at will to smack some lusty blows towards the end. It is not just his batting; his off-breaks and athletic fielding add tremendous value to SA as well.

