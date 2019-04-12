World Cup flashback: When Kenya stunned Sri Lanka in 2003

cricket

Playing at the Nairobi Gymkhana ground, the day belonged to the Obuya brothers

SL's Gayan Wijekoon reacts after being caught behind by Kenya's wicketkeeper Kennedy Obuya

Kenya's stunning victory over West Indies at Pune in the 1996 World Cup will remain their biggest highlight, but the sensational 53-run win against Sri Lanka in the 2003 World Cup was no lesser feat either.

Playing at the Nairobi Gymkhana ground, the day belonged to the Obuya brothers. Kennedy Otieno, also known as Kennedy Obuya, top-scored with 60 as Kenya posted 210-9 in their 50 overs.

The Kenyan batsmen succumbed to spin wizard Mutthiah Muralitharan, who claimed 4-28. Defending a modest total, the Kenyan bowlers, led by Collins Obuya, played out of their skins after Martin Suji and Thomas Odoyo removed the Sri Lankan openers Sanath Jayasuriya (3) and Marvan Atapattu (23).

Obuya then troubled SL's middle-order - Mahela Jayawardene (5), Kumar Sangakkara (5) and Chaminda Vaas (4) - all back in the pavilion early. Obuya also dismissed Hashan Tillakaratne (23) and Aravinda de Silva (41), who had forged a 32-run third wicket partnership. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 157 in 45 overs.



Tillakaratne Dilshan

Figured out

The 2011 World Cup truly belonged to teams from the subcontinent. While India lifted the trophy after 28 years, World Cup finalists Sri Lanka's T Dilshan was the top run-getter with 500 runs in nine innings. Pakistan's Shahid Afridi and India's Zaheer Khan were the joint highest wicket-takers (21).



Farokh Engineer

Did you know?

Farokh Engineer was Man of the Match for his unbeaten 54 against East Africa during the 1975 World Cup despite Sunil Gavaskar top-scoring with 65 not out as India rode to a thumping 10-wicket victory. India reached the 121-run target in 29.5 overs at Headingley.

Player to watch: Aiden Markram

The South African opener may have impressed with his technique in Test cricket, but the right-hand batsman has not got enough opportunities in limited overs cricket for his country. Markram is certainly making a case for himself to be picked in the World Cup squad after some sensational hitting for Titans in the One-Day Cup (all List A games) where he scored 542 runs in five innings, including a match-winning century in the final. In his last ODI for SA, the fifth match against Sri Lanka last month, Markram smashed an unbeaten 67 to lead the hosts to a 41-run victory via D/L method. With Markram playing county cricket in England, the South African will have the advantage of being well-acclimatised to the conditions.

