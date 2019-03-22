World Cup flashback: When Zimbabwe's Brandes dumped England

cricket

Smith's form will be under tremendous scrutiny while he is expected to bolster Australia's fragile batting and also lend an experienced hand to skipper Aaron Finch during their campaign

Zimbabwe's Eddo Brandes celebrates a wicket

World Cup memory

Zim's Brandes dumps England

Soon after Zimbabwe was routed for a paltry 134 during the 1992 World Cup match against England, Geoffrey Boycott disdainfully dismissed Zimbabwe's chances of giving England any fight in what was the last league contest for both teams with the hosts already qualified for the semis.

The former England captain's comments inspired Zimbabwe to do the unthinkable as they clinched a memorable nine-run win in Albury. Electing to field, Ian Botham and Richard Illingworth claimed three wickets each to bundle out Zimbabwe in 46.1 overs. England would have been confident of chasing the target quickly, but an inspired Eddo Brandes (10-4-21-4) had different plans.

After trapping Graham Gooch leg-before on the first delivery of the England innings, Brandes ran through their middle order in no time with England struggling at 43-5. Alec Stewart (29) and Neil Fairbrother (20) tried to repair the damage done by the Zimbabwean pacer, but England could not avoid an embarrassing defeat and were bowled out for 125 in the final over.

Figured out

Sachin Tendulkar has won the most Man of the Match awards in the history of World Cup. His nine awards are three more than second-placed Glenn McGrath. Tendulkar has also featured in a record six World Cups.

Did you know?

Lasith Malinga is the only bowler in World Cup history to claim two hat-tricks. His first hat-trick came during the 2007 edition [against South Africa] and his second was achieved against Kenya at Colombo during the 2011 edition. The burly Sri Lankan is also the only bowler in the world to claim a 'double hat-trick' in World Cup where he claimed four consecutive wickets against the Proteas.

Man to watch

Steven Smith

As Steven Smith gets ready to be back in full flow with the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL since his elbow surgery, all eyes will be on the former Australian captain who will make a return to the fold following the completion of a one-year punishment in the ball tampering saga. Smith's form will be under tremendous scrutiny while he is expected to bolster Australia's fragile batting and also lend an experienced hand to skipper Aaron Finch during their campaign.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates