World Cup flashback: Zaheer Khan, Mohammad Kaif outclass New Zealand

Rahul Dravid (left) and Mohd Kaif celebrate India's victory over New Zealand in the 2003 World Cup match in Centurion. Pic/Getty Images

World Cup memory

Zaheer, Kaif outclass NZ

Zaheer Khan's sensational 4-42 literally ended New Zealand's hopes of making it to the 2003 World Cup semi-finals as the Kiwis were bundled out for 146 in 45.1 overs with Stephen Fleming top-scoring for NZ with 30 at Centurion.

NZ pace ace Shane Bond started off brilliantly to reduce India to 21-3 with Virender Sehwag (1), Sourav Ganguly (3) and Sachin Tendulkar (15) inside the first five overs. However, Mohammad Kaif (68 not out) and Rahul Dravid (53 not out), who kept wicket in this tournament, put up a match-winning partnership of 129 runs to post a convincing seven-wicket win with 56 balls to spare.

It was Ganguly & Co's seventh victory in a row at this World Cup and later India made it to their then second World Cup final appearance. It was a satisfying win for India considering the Kiwis had beaten them in the Test and one-day series held on some very unfair seamer-friendly wickets in New Zealand before the World Cup.



Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar

Figured out

There have been four instances when both opening pairs were dismissed for ducks in World Cups history. In the 1983 edition, Pakistan's Mohsin Khan and Mudassar Nazar and India's opening combo of Sunil Gavaskar and K Srikkanth were back in the pavilion v New Zealand (Birmingham) and Zimbabwe (Tunbridge Wells) respectively. In the 1999 World Cup, it was Scotland's Bruce Patterson and Iain Philip [v Pakistan]. In 2015, SL's Lahiru Thirimanne and Tillakaratne Dilshan [v Afghanistan] suffered the same fate.



Pakistan captain Imran Khan holds the 1992 World Cup

Did you know?

Only nine teams participated in the 1992 World Cup which was jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand. This was also the first World Cup when coloured clothing was used and most matches were played under floodlights. There were two white balls used, one from each end.

Player to watch

Kagiso Rabada

The lanky pacer is tipped to play a major role in South Africa's World Cup campaign. He is in fine rhythm for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL where he dismissed Kolkata Knight Riders' dangerman Andre Russell twice on Saturday when the tie witnessed a Super Over finish. The yorker that sent back the West Indian in the Super Over will be long remembered. He also hit the right notes during South Africa's ODI series v Sri Lanka recently.

