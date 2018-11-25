World Cup Hockey: Tasty times in store at Bhubaneswar

other-sports

Besides food, visitors at the Bhubaneswar City Festival can also enjoy songs, music and dance of reputed artistes from across the country

Representational picture

Sports lovers seeking to enjoy the upcoming Men's Hockey World Cup here would have one more reason to celebrate the event — a food festival is being organised to serve them gastronomic delights from across the globe.

The International Food Festival will be a part of the Bhubaneswar City Festival, to be organised during the three-week long mega sporting event from November 28 to December 16. Leading hotels, restaurants and hotel and catering institutes have become partners of the event who will set up kiosks where their culinary ideas will satiate the food connoisseurs of the city, organisers said.

The venue will also have several selfie-points with major international monuments such as the Eiffel Tower of Paris, the Taj Mahal of Agra and the beautiful arch of 10th Century Mukteswar temple of Bhubaneswar. Besides food, visitors at the Bhubaneswar City Festival can also enjoy songs, music and dance of reputed artistes from across the country.

