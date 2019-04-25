World Cup: It's left-right forward march says Shikhar Dhawan

cricket

Southpaw Shikhar Dhawan says right-handed opening partner Rohit Sharma and he will look to unsettle bowlers with attacking shots at World Cup in England

Shikhar Dhawan

India opener Shikhar Dhawan believes the two-time World Cup winners (1983 and 2011) have a good chance of succeeding in England going by their previous form there in ICC events.

Mature and settled side

"Particularly in England, the Indian team has performed really well in ODIs and T20s. If you remember the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 and 2017. In 2013, we were champions and in 2017 we were runners-up, and mostly all the players are the same, so that's a good sign. We have a mature and settled side. At the same time, we all know the conditions [in England] since all of us have visited England before, so we know what sort of wickets to expect. This gives us a huge advantage," says Dhawan, who was announced as a brand ambassador of GS Caltex at a suburban hotel yesterday.

Dhawan, who has amassed 5,355 runs from 128 ODIs at an impressive average of 44.62, also feels India's left-right opening combination (himself and Rohit Sharma) will not only help disturb the opposition bowlers' rhythm, but the duo's good form will also ensure they can go after the bowlers right from the start.

"It [left-right opening combination] gives us an advantage because the bowler cannot settle easily when the opening pair is left-handed and right-handed. Also, Rohit and myself have been performing well for the past few years, we are experienced and know our job as openers.

"We like to disturb the bowler's line and length. He has to keep changing his line and length according to our left-right combination. Above all, we both are attacking players and with that experience we can get into a bowler's mind and disturb his rhythm," adds Dhawan.

Finally, speaking of the No. 4 role, Dhawan, though chief selector recently MSK Prasad said that KL Rahul was the third opener of World Cup-bound Indian team, Dhawan, 33, hinted that Rahul could also be an option for the No. 4 slot.

KL could bat at No. 4

"There is no debate anymore. There is Vijay Shankar now [for the No. 4 slot]. Even KL Rahul is there. They are there to play for that number. Whatever the captain and coach think, we will go with that," says the Delhi Capitals opener, who has scored 401 runs in 11 IPL games so far this season.

