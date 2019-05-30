World Cup listings in Mumbai: Bowled over by coffee
Owing to its Australian origins, Coffee By Di Bella's Bowled Over offer is scheduled around every match day the Indian or Australian team plays and here's how you can avail it
As the World Cup is starting today, Mumbai's coffee chain, Coffee By Di Bella has an offer for ardent cricket fans and patrons! Owing to its Australian origins, the coffee chain's Bowled Over offer is scheduled around every match day the Indian or Australian team plays and here's how you can avail it.
Visit any CBD outlet across Mumbai for Dine-In and Takeaway within 24 hours of an India or Australia match and collect a stamp. Every stamp collected, brings you closer to being rewarded. Once you collect a total of six stamps, you can avail two free cups of coffee before 20th July 2019. That’s about it! There are seventeen matches through the season, so you’ve got just as many opportunities to pay multiple visits.
The outlets will also be giving out cards with the schedule. Make sure you get one the next time you visit or get food home-delivered and keep an eye out for every match India or Australia plays. Your free coffees await.
Where: All Coffee By Di Bella outlets
When: May 30, 2019 - July 20, 2019
Note: This offer is only valid on Dine-In and Takeaway
