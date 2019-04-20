World Cup memory: Andrew Hudson opens up in style

cricket

Andrew Hudson, who peeled two fours in the opening over bowled by Wasim Akram, put his back foot to good use and had the Pakistan bowling attack in sixes and sevens

South African batsman Andrew Hudson. Pic/Getty Images

The Pakistan v West Indies 1992 World Cup game will always be remembered for Jonty Rhodes running out a hapless Inzamam-ul-Haq. But Andrew Hudson stood out earlier in the day at the Gabba on March 8 when his off-side play mesmerised the Brisbane crowd. Kepler Wessels was the man the crowd wanted to watch as well because Wessels played for Queensland, but the SA skipper was back in the hut early.

Hudson, who peeled two fours in the opening over bowled by Wasim Akram, put his back foot to good use and had the Pakistan bowling attack in sixes and sevens. His driving was clean and the ball cleared the ropes eight times in his innings of 54 which earned him the man of the match award.

The world had a good look at future star Hansie Cronje as well. He stayed unbeaten on 47 as SA totaled 211 for seven in 50 overs. That's before quicksilver Rhodes took everyone's breath away by contributing to Pakistan's 20-run loss.

Did you know?

The 1992 World Cup witnessed two Channel Nine television commentators who were fit enough to be part of their World Cup side but were not included – South African Clive Rice (above) and England's batting stylist David Gower. The commentary team also included the Chappell brothers, Greg and Ian, who figured in the 1975 World Cup as players.

Figured out

As many as 106 runs from Viv Richards's record-breaking 181 against Sri Lanka at the 1987 World Cup game in Karachi came from fours and sixes. Richards hit 16 fours and seven sixes. Desmond Haynes, who also scored a hundred in that match, could manage only one six.

Player to watch: Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav keeps a low profile and not many pundits go over the top while talking about his abilities. But the Pune player can be a thorn in the side of the best of opponents with his efficient batting and handy off-spin bowling through an odd action.He seems to have a cool head on his shoulders and that will come in handy if he walks in to bat in a crisis. Since the English conditions will be testing, he will have to put in a lot of thought on his shot selection. And yes, he will do well to be injury-free during the high profile tournament.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates