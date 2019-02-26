World Cup memory: Ashish Nehra magic in Durban

cricket

Sachin Tendulkar's strokeful 50 off 52 balls caused a huge buzz around Kingsmead and Ganguly's men had every reason to feel optimistic while defending 250 on a bowler-friendly pitch

India's Ashish Nehra celebrates Alex Stewart's wicket during the 2003 World Cup v England in Durban, South Africa. Pic/AF

World Cup memory

Nehra magic in Durban

Ashish Nehra was in no condition to play the India v England World Cup 2003 game in Durban. But, in his captain Sourav Ganguly's words, "sheer determination" took over and Nehra, shrugging off his swollen ankle, joined Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath in India's pace pack to see off England at a venue which had never witnessed an Indian victory. Sachin Tendulkar's strokeful 50 off 52 balls caused a huge buzz around Kingsmead and Ganguly's men had every reason to feel optimistic while defending 250 on a bowler-friendly pitch.

Nehra swung into action when Ganguly threw him the ball at the end of the 12th over. Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain managed to negotiate his first 13 balls without playing many big shots. But in the second ball of the 17th over, the Delhi left-arm seamer had Hussain caught by wicketkeeper Dravid off a faint edge and followed it up by trapping Alec Setwart for a first-ball duck. Vaughan, Paul Collingwood, Craig White and Ronnie Irani were his other victims as England were bowled out for 168. Nehra's 6-23 is still the best figures for an Indian in World Cup history.

Figured out

While Sunil Gavaskar infamously used up 174 balls for his 36 in India's first match of the 1975 World Cup at Lord's, England opener Dennis Amiss required only 147 balls for his 137 which included 18 fours.

Did you know?

Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan, then 38, played the six-week 2011 World Cup despite hamstring, groin, side and knee injuries. His team lost to India in the final.



Pat Cummins

Man to watch

Australia won't be the same formidable side they were in the 2015 World Cup, but they have players who can hit the right notes with bat and ball. Australia's opponents know what Pat Cummins can do with the ball, but they'll be foolish to reckon without his batting skills. He may not clear the pickets often, but can provide great support for an accomplished player to play his A game.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates