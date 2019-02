cricket

Aussie Shane Warne (right) appeals against a Windies batsman during the 1996 World Cup semis at Mohali on March 14. Pic/mid-day archives

Aus power at Mohali

Australia were clearly the better team on paper for their World Cup 1996 semi-final against the West Indies. But the men from the Caribbean had an edge over the 1987 champions since they had beaten them in their league game at Jaipur. They did well to restrict Mark Taylor's team to 207-8 in the big game at Mohali. Had it not been for the 138-run partnership between Stuart Law and Michael Bevan, WI would've had to chase a score well below 200 to get into the final at Lahore.

Opener Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Brian Lara got WI off to a promising start with a second wicket stand of 68 before skipper Richie Richardson brightened his team's hopes with a stubborn innings. Shane Warne, who was introduced by Taylor in the seventh over of the innings, got rid of opener Courtney Browne while Steve Waugh claimed the prized scalp of Brian Lara for 45. From 165 for two, WI collapsed to 202 all out thanks to some mighty blows by Glenn McGrath and Warne whose four scalps also included Ottis Gibson, Jimmy Adams and Ian Bishop. Richardson stayed unbeaten on 49 and never played for WI again.



Aus skipper Ricky Ponting during his 66 against NZ

Figured out

Then four-time semi-finalists New Zealand could never be taken lightly in the World Cup, but in the 2007 edition, they lost to Australia by a massive margin of 215 runs at Grenada.

Did you know?

Australia's Gary Gilmour claimed the most wickets (6-14) and scored the most runs (28*) in the 1975 World Cup semi-final against England at Leeds.



Jason Roy

Man to watch

Opening batsman Jason Roy has played a significant role in England being considered one of the favourites to win their first World Cup. His dashing approach has added a layer of flair in their armoury and new ball bowlers cannot waver in line and length while tackling this accomplished right-hander. He has slammed seven centuries in 73 ODIs and his 180 against Australia at Melbourne last year proved what he can do when up against a quality attack.

