World Cup memory: Collis King rules Lord's in 1979

cricket

West Indies won their second World Cup final and Richards claimed the man of the match award, but they couldn't have done it without the daring of Collis Llewellyn King

Collis King scored a 66-ball 86 in the 1979 World Cup final v England

World Cup memory

King rules Lord's in 1979

Collis King made his way to the centre of the Lord's Cricket Ground in London during the 1979 World Cup final against England to face an unfamiliar situation — West Indies in some kind of trouble (99-4). At the other end, was Vivian Richards, who at No. 3, had seen the departure of Desmond Haynes, Alvin Kallicharran and skipper Clive Lloyd. Opener Gordon Greenidge was run out for nine.

King, who made his West Indies debut two years after Richards, was told by his senior partner to get his eye in before blasting away. Orders were ignored and King went about tearing into the English attack, which included a certain Geoff Boycott. The right-hander from Barbados thrilled the crowd at the headquarters of cricket with a 66-ball 86 as Richards worked his way to a match-winning, unbeaten hundred. West Indies won their second World Cup final and Richards claimed the man of the match award, but they couldn't have done it without the daring of Collis Llewellyn King.

Did you know?

Greg Chappell was one of the finest batsmen of his time, but he figured in only one World Cup — in 1975. Australia didn't pick players who were part of World Series Cricket in 1979 and hence Chappell was not in the side. He was also not part of the 1983 World Cup.

Figured out

Nathan Astle scored two centuries across three World Cups he figured in for NZ, but he accumulated a record five ducks just like Pakistan's Ijaz Ahmed.

Man to watch

Chris Gayle wants to bid ODI cricket goodbye with a bang and that is not great news for West Indies' opponents. They know what he is capable of and although West Indies did not reach the semis of the last World Cup, Gayle was the man the opposition wanted dismissed. It will be no different this time.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates