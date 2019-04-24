World Cup memory: England win rain-affected thriller

cricket

EnglandÃ¢Â€Â™s Neil Fairbrother

Kepler Wessels and Andrew Hudson provided SA a rollicking start after being put into bat by injury-plagued England during a 1992 World Cup match at Melbourne. However, the Proteas couldn't really capitalise on the 151-run opening partnership between Wessels (85) and Hudson (79) as they eventually ended up posting 236-4 in 50 overs, which included 15 extra runs. England achieved the target with three wickets to spare, but not without some drama.

Alec Stewart took centrestage this time with a fine knock of 77. England somehow managed to see off Allan Donald, who bowled with gusto in favourable conditions. Rain interrupted play when England were 62-0. Upon resumption, England's target was reduced to 226 runs from 41 overs.

England immediately lost Ian Botham (22), Robin Smith (0) and Graeme Hick (1) to put the team in a spot of bother. Neil Fairbrother (75 not out) and Stewart managed to revive England's innings with a 68-run fourth wicket partnership. There was still some drama left as there was another mini collapse where England lost Chris Lewis (run out on 33) and Derek Pringle (1). With the equation reading one run, two balls and three wickets, new man Phillip De Freitas took a wild swing off the penultimate ball in the final over that took the outside edge to take England over the line in a thriller.



Mohinder Amarnath

Did you know?

Mohinder Amarnath, the man of the match in the 1983 World Cup final, scored only one run in the inaugural World Cup in 1975. He did not get to bat against England and East Africa, but was dismissed for one by New Zealand's Dayle Hadlee in India's last game of the tournament at Old Trafford.

Figured out

Zimbabwe hold the record for most consecutive losses in World Cups. They played 18 matches between the 1983 and 1992 editions and lost each and every one of them.

Player to watch: Tamim Iqbal

A LOT will be riding on the Bangladeshi opener in terms of providing a good start in the World Cup games. Tamim Iqbal, the country's leading ODI run-getter, who played an important role in taking Bangladesh to the 2017 Champions Trophy semi-final, seemed to have hit form just at the right time after a quiet ODI series v New Zealand. With scores of 126, 74 and 74 in the two Tests v the Kiwis, Tamim looks set for an action-packed World Cup.

