World Cup Memory: Greatest show on turf

Zimbabwe captain Duncan Fletcher. Pic/Getty Images

World Cup memory

Zing-less Aussies fall to Zim

There was nothing inauspicious for Zimbabwe when they beat Australia in their first ever one-day international – at Trent Bridge - in the 1983 World Cup on June 9. Not even the 13-run margin of victory over the 1975 finalists.

Even if it was a 60-over game, Zimbabwe did well to score 239 for six against an attack of Dennis Lillee, Jeff Thomson. Rodney Hogg and Geoff Lawson. India's future coach Duncan Fletcher came up with a fine unbeaten 69 off 84 balls and put on 70 runs with Kevin Curran, who scored 27. Interestingly, Graham Yallop claimed two wickets with his left-arm medium pace stuff.

Thomson was not menacing as he used to be except that his first ball was hurled with some pace which beat everyone including his own fielders. Lillee got rid of openers Ali Omarshah and Grant Paterson, but only after they put on 55; both fell on the same team score.

Fletcher was the star again – this time with the ball – as he dismissed Graeme Wood, Kim Hughes, David Hookes and Yallop while opener Kepler Wessels was run out. Hughes's team couldn't go beyond 226 for seven. Australia were the superior side on paper, but they were probably not better prepared. Zimbabwe soaked in all the inputs they could get before the big game from seasoned county players and all of that paid off in the end.





Figured out

South African all-rounder Lance Klusener has the distinction of topping the all-time World Cup batting averages with 124.00 in 14 games. Australia's Andrew Symonds is second with 103 in 18 games. The next best is South Africa's AB de Villiers who averages 63.52 in 23 matches.

Did you know?

Bishan Singh Bedi played for India in the first two World Cups held in the English summers of 1975 and 1979 and was one of the five selectors for the 1983 World Cup, also held in England. When it came to the next edition, hosted by India and Pakistan, the Sardar of Spin was part of a commentary team.

Man to watch

MS Dhoni

After that match-winning unbeaten knock of 91 off 79 balls in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka, MS Dhoni has played quite a few significant knocks in the last edition. He just loves the big stage. If he's not scoring big runs, he is keeping wicket tidily and in between encouraging his bowlers with some smart advice thrown in. Dhoni is still capable of playing match-winning knocks and that's what he will be hoping to do in the forthcoming World Cup. He is supremely fit and India's opponents had better watch out.

