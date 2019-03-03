World Cup memory: Indians blow away Lankan tigers threat!

cricket

Javagal Srinath kicked things off when he had opener Marvan Atapattu for a duck. Ashish Nehra was menacing from the other end as Sri Lanka had five ducks in their innings

Sachin Tendulkar en route to his 97 during the 2003 World Cup match against Sri Lanka

India couldn't have asked for a better way to seal their semi-final spot in the 2003 World Cup after a thumping 183-run win at Johannesburg. A stunning 153-run opening stand between Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag set the tone for the game. Though Tendulkar missed out on his 35th ODI century — caught behind while negotiating an Aravinda de Silva delivery on 97 — he managed to break his own record of most runs in a World Cup.

Sehwag finally scored his maiden World Cup half century with a blazing 76-ball 66. India skipper Sourav Ganguly did not let the tempo down after Sehwag's dismissal and carved a 53-ball 48. Sri Lanka managed to pull things back, thanks to Chaminda Vaas (2-34) and Muttiah Muralitharan (3-46) and India were restricted to 292-6 in 50 overs.

Chris Gayle (left) and Marlon Samuels during their 372-run record stand v Zimbabwe

Did you know?

West Indians Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels hold the record for the highest partnership for any wicket in World Cup history – 372 runs (second wicket) against Zimbabwe at Manuka Oval, Canberra in the 2015 edition.



SA's Allan Donald was involved in a disastrous run out during the 1999 World Cup semi-final v Australia

Figured out

There have been four tied matches in World Cups. The first tie witnessed at the mega event was in 1999 between Australia and South Africa at Edgbaston. In the 2003 edition, the Proteas tied with Sri Lanka at Kingsmead. Ireland and Zimbabwe were also locked on the same score during the 2007 World Cup. The India v England game in the 2011 edition was tied as well.

Man to watch

Dale Steyn

South Africa's Dale Steyn may not be among the regular wicket-takers in ODIs of late, but the fit-again veteran pacer is sure to be a huge asset in the Proteas' quest for their maiden World Cup. Steyn will play a key role and he won't want a repeat of the heartbreak South Africa suffered at Eden Park, Auckland after losing a thrilling 2015 World Cup semi-final to New Zealand.

