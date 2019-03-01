cricket

The victorious Odumbe was more elaborate to the media, but later in the evening, he told mid-day: "We are going to get drunk."

Kenyan players celebrate a WI wicket during the 1996 World Cup match

World Cup memory

Kenya script history at Pune

February 29, 1996 is a red letter day in World Cup history — a day when West Indies were beaten by a spirited Kenya outfit at the Nehru Stadium in Pune. Kenya didn't even have a net session on the eve of the tie since they arrived from Mumbai by road the evening before the match.

The pitch had a little grass on it and the Kenyans managed just 166 against an attack that comprised Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh. But their bowlers and fielders did an incredible job by claiming West Indies wickets at regular intervals, no bigger one than that of Brian Lara who was caught behind by portly wicketkeeper Tariq Iqbal off Rajab Ali for eight.

Did you know?

Marvan Atapattu was benched for all matches of the 1996 World Cup which the Sri Lankans triumphed in. He suffered similarly in the 2007 edition held in the West Indies despite scoring two centuries in the 2003 World Cup in Southern Africa.



Somachandra De Silva

Figured out

Sri Lanka's highest partnership in their match against West Indies in the 1975 World Cup at Manchester was raised by their last wicket – 28 by Somachandra De Silva (21) and Lalith Kaluperuma (6 not out) — as their side were bowled out for 86.

Man to watch

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah made life miserable for the Australians in the recent Test series and there is no reason to believe why he won't be a handful in the forthcoming World Cup as well. His odd action will obviously play a role, but Bumrah can destroy opponents with his accuracy as well. India's opponents can be assured that their batsmen will get plenty of his yorkers hence a lot of stumps will fly whenever Bumrah is on song.

