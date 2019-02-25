cricket

Martin Crowe

World Cup memory

Lot to Crowe about in Auckland

The late Martin Crowe was a man on a mission in 1992. As skipper, he made it his business to ensure New Zealand gave it everything to clinch world cricket's biggest prize after being semi-finalists in the first two editions of the World Cup. In the tournament opener at Auckland, he opened the bowling with Dipak Patel who sent back Australian captain Allan Border while bowling his miserly brand of off-spin. But Crowe's brilliance came to the fore even before he stunned pundits with his innovation – through a blinder which had the Australian bowlers clueless. Crowe walked in with the scoreboard reading 13 for two.

His 40-run stand with Rodney Latham ended when the opener edged one to 'keeper Ian Healy off Tom Moody. But Crowe joined forces with Ken Rutherford and put on 118 for the fourth wicket. The Australians were guilty of bowling far too many short balls and Crowe, a fine back foot player, feasted on that warped strategy. And when Bruce Reid decided to pitch one up, he was drilled through mid-off for a boundary. A total of 248-6 (Crowe 100*) was enough for the Kiwis as they bowled out the defending champions for 211.



Quinton de Kock

Man to watch

Quinton de Kock is far more than just a utility man for South Africa. He is the rock that the Proteas will depend on heavily in the forthcoming World Cup. While takes care of the wicketkeeping, de Kock's big-hitting at the top of the order makes SA a big force to reckon with in their quest to earn a maiden World Cup title on their eighth attempt.



Legendary Kiwi all-rounder Richard Hadlee

Did you know?

Ian and Greg Chappell were not the only brothers to be part of the 1975 World Cup. Their neighbours New Zealand had three – Richard, Dayle and Barry Hadlee.



Keith Arthurton

Figured out

West Indies' left-handed batsman Keith Arthurton had a horrible run during the 1996 World Cup as he managed only two runs in five games for the losing semi-finalists in a sequence which read 1,0,0,1,0.

