World Cup memory: Yuvraj Singh knocks out Australia

Yuvraj Singh (left) and Suresh Raina celebrate IndiaÃ¢Â€Â™s stunning victory over Australia in the 2011 World Cup quarters. File Pic/Atul Kamble

World Cup memory

Yuvi knocks out Australia

Having lost just one match [against South Africa], Team India were high on confidence for the quarter-final of the 2011 World Cup at Ahmedabad. MS Dhoni-led India's big test came in the form of Australia at the Sardar Patel Stadium and they did well to restrict the three-time World Cup champions to 260-6 in 50 overs. That was made possible by two wickets apiece from Zaheer Khan, R Ashwin and 'pie-chucker' Yuvraj Singh.

Skipper Ricky Ponting (104) and wicketkeeper Brad Haddin (53) were the main contributors to Australia's total apart from a 26-ball 38 by David Hussey. After opener Virender Sehwag was dismissed for 15, half-centuries from Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir kept India in the hunt. But losing three wickets (Virat Kohli, Gambhir and Dhoni) for 44 runs allowed Australia to make a comeback in the game.

However, Yuvraj Singh averted a crisis with an unbeaten 57. Suresh Raina (34 not out), who was playing only his second match of the tournament, provided exemplary support to Yuvraj as India stunned favourites Australia by five wickets to meet Pakistan in a high-voltage semi-final at Mohali.

Figured out

India pacer Mohit Sharma got a duck in the only opportunity he got to bat in eight 2015 World Cup matches — against Australia in the semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Did you know?

The 60-over World Cup final contested between West Indies and Australia ended as late as 8.42pm when Australia's Jeff Thomson was run out for 21 at Lord's.

Man to watch

Chris Gayle

After playing a significant role in helping West Indies qualify for the 2019 World Cup, Chris Gayle is likely to play a vital role in their campaign in England. The mercurial opener has the astonishing ability to take the game away from the opposition in quick time with his penchant for hitting sixes. England witnessed it recently when he tonked their bowlers out of the park during his 135 in the first ODI. All eyes will be trained on Gayle as he is set to retire from ODIs after the World Cup.

