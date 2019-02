other-sports

The organising committee of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup has decided to reimburse all expenses of the medal winners of the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event.

"Bearing in mind the withdrawal of two Olympic quotas in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event as per an IOC decision the organising committee of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol New Delhi 2019 has decided as a gesture of goodwill and equity to reimburse 100 per cent of the expenses incurred by the medallists of the event i.e Christian Reitz of Germany, Lin Junmin of China and Kim Junghong of South Korea," organising committee Chairman Raninder Singh said in a statement yesterday.

