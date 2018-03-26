World Cup Qualifier: Shahzad shines as Afghans beat WI by 7 wkts in final

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan became the fastest bowler ever to reach 100 ODI wickets as the Windies were bowled out for 204



Afghanistan batsman Mohammad Shahzad walks off the pitch after been dismissed during their cricket world cup qualifier match against West Indies at Harare Sports Club, Sunday March 25, 2018. Zimbabwe is playing host to the 2018 Cricket World Cup qualifier matches. Pic/AP/PTI

Mohammad Shahzad starred as Afghanistan laid down a marker ahead of next year's World Cup by romping to a seven-wicket thrashing of the West Indies in the qualifying final yesterday.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan became the fastest bowler ever to reach 100 ODI wickets as the Windies were bowled out for 204, before opener Shahzad smashed 84 as Afghanistan knocked off the runs with 9.2 overs to spare. Both the teams had already qualified for the 2019 World Cup.

