World Cup Qualifiers: Ireland beat Scotland

Representational picture

Ireland kept their World Cup hopes alive with a 25-run win over Scotland in the Super Sixes of the World Cup Qualifiers here yesterday. Andrew Balbirnie (105) and Niall O'Brien (70) helped the Irish score 271-9. Scotland, requiring a win to qualify, were bowled out for 246 in 47.4 overs. Kyle Coetzer top-scored with 61.

