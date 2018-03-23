World Cup Qualifiers: It's all but over for Zimbabwe

Chasing a rain-affected target of 230 off 40 overs, Zimbabwe needed six off the last ball to win the Super Six match



Representational picture

Zimbabwe lost a World Cup qualifying thriller by three runs to the UAE, allowing Afghanistan and Ireland to clash in a winner- takes-all tie for a place in the 2019 World Cup. Chasing a rain-affected target of 230 off 40 overs, Zimbabwe needed six off the last ball to win the Super Six match. Afghanistan and Ireland lie one point behind Zimbabwe. Ireland's superior net run-rate would result in their progress if there's a washout. In case of a tie, Ireland's net run-rate would fall, meaning Zimbabwe would hang on to second spot.

