World Cup Qualifiers: West Indies beat Zimbabwe to inch closer to spot

WI's Marlon Samuels scored 86

West Indies edged closer to a place in the 2019 World Cup when they defeated Zimbabwe by four wickets in the latest qualifying match here yesterday. Chasing 290, the two-time champions reached their target with six balls to spare after surviving a worrying mid-innings collapse.

The West Indies lead the Super Sixes qualifying table with six points but will still need to avoid defeat against Scotland on Wednesday in their last pool match to be sure of a place in next year's World Cup. Zimbabwe, on five points, can still make the 2019 event by beating the UAE on Thursday although the Scots, Ireland and Afghanistan all remain in contention for a spot in the showpiece in England and Wales.

