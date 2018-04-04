World Cup trophy arrives in Colombia

The 18-carat gold trophy arrived in Bogota's El Dorado airport on an airplane painted in red, black and white, the colours of tour sponsor Coca-Cola, Efe news reported on Tuesday



France's 1998 World Cup Champion, French-Argentine former footballer David Trezeguet, holds the FIFA World Cup trophy in Bogota, on April 3, 2018 during the FIFA Trophy World Tour ahead of the World Cup to be held in Russia. Pic/AFP

David Trezeguet, a member of the team that won the World Cup for France in 1998, has arrived in Bogota with the World Cup trophy as part of the tour leading up to this year's tournament in Russia. The 18-carat gold trophy arrived in Bogota's El Dorado airport on an airplane painted in red, black and white, the colours of tour sponsor Coca-Cola, Efe news reported on Tuesday.

Accompanying the trophy and Trezeguet were Coca-Cola executives and officials of FIFA, football's world governing body. The trophy tour was welcomed by a group of dancers and musicians performing their own version of "Colors," the official 2018 World Cup anthem. "It is a privilege for me to accompany this important trophy, which I dreamed of winning since I was a child and with time was able to hold up high," Trezeguet said during the event.

Bogota is the 45th city visited during this trophy tour, which is expected to travel to 91 cities in 51 countries. The tour started out last year in Russia and will conclude in Osaka, Japan, on April 30. The trophy will be on display in Bogota's El Campin stadium for the next two days, where fans will be able to admire it and take photos.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever