World Day Against Child Labour: Twitterati extends support

Published: Jun 12, 2019, 12:40 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The World Day Against Child Labour is observed to raise awareness and activism to prevent child labour

The World Day Against Child Labour is a sanctioned holiday by an International Labour Organization first launched in 2002 which aims to raise awareness and activism to prevent child labour. This day is held on June 12 annually and intends to foster the worldwide movement against child labour in any of its forms.

This day brings governments, workers organizations, employers, civil society, as well as millions of people from around the world together to highlight the plight of child labourers, according to the United Nations. Netizens on social media site, Twitter extended support to create awareness about child labour.

Mohua Chatterjee, the programme head of CRY (EAST), feels child labour, as an issue, can never be dealt with in isolation. It is intrinsically linked to myriad socio-economic factors, including poverty and illiteracy of a childs parents, the familys social and economic circumstances, lack of awareness about the harmful effects of child labour, lack of access to quality education and skills training, high rates of adult unemployment and under-employment, Chatterjee added.

