World Day Against Child Labour: Twitterati extends support
The World Day Against Child Labour is observed to raise awareness and activism to prevent child labour
The World Day Against Child Labour is a sanctioned holiday by an International Labour Organization first launched in 2002 which aims to raise awareness and activism to prevent child labour. This day is held on June 12 annually and intends to foster the worldwide movement against child labour in any of its forms.
This day brings governments, workers organizations, employers, civil society, as well as millions of people from around the world together to highlight the plight of child labourers, according to the United Nations. Netizens on social media site, Twitter extended support to create awareness about child labour.
It is their age to learn, not to earn...— Dhiveek Manjunath (@DhiveekM) June 12, 2019
An educated child has the power to change the world. Let’s abolish child labour & provide quality education to every child of our world...#StopChildLabour #childlabour #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour pic.twitter.com/f1RSUyyf5c
STOP #ChildLabour— Jitendra chaurasiya (@Jitendrajaihind) June 12, 2019
Save Future...@UNICEF pic.twitter.com/Zzikr4RfgN
82.2 lakh children in India do not enjoy their childhood; instead they strive with tools. Let's join our hands to put an end to this; because all kids deserve to be happy, healthy and safe. #antichildlabourday #childlabour #saynotochildlabour #worlddayagainstchildlabour pic.twitter.com/RidPg6D1Ot— Dr Mahendran R (@drmahendran_r) June 12, 2019
Keep Children In School#ChildLabour— Muhammad Adil Khurshid Awan (@madilkhurshid) June 12, 2019
Protect the rights of children by campaigning for the end of child labor.
Let us lend our voices in a peaceful assembly on World Day Against
Child Labor.#WorldDayAgainstChildLabour pic.twitter.com/MUgHJeO0Dd
No To Child LabourðYes To Quality Education... Enriche the skill of Individual for better tomorrowð«. World Day Against Child Labour,12 June.#ChildLabour #SayNoToChildLabour ð— Ankit Anand (@kumar_nav638edu) June 12, 2019
Child Labour is one of the most serious issue in India. Lets stand together and stop this #ChildLabour #India pic.twitter.com/kjvayutayJ— Garv Babbar (@ImGarvBabbar) June 12, 2019
The Child Labour Programme of Action defines #ChildLabour as: Work by children under 18 which is exploitative, hazardous or otherwise inappropriate for their age, detrimental to their schooling, or social, physical, mental, spiritual or moral development. #NoChildLabour pic.twitter.com/fhuIIZaoKi— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) June 12, 2019
#WorldDayAgainstChildLabour Child labour is a Social Crime, Every Child has a Right to Shine. Stop #childlabour pic.twitter.com/5vjnYse8kn— Sandeep ð®ð³ (@Dasa6i_Sandeep) June 12, 2019
Mohua Chatterjee, the programme head of CRY (EAST), feels child labour, as an issue, can never be dealt with in isolation. It is intrinsically linked to myriad socio-economic factors, including poverty and illiteracy of a childs parents, the familys social and economic circumstances, lack of awareness about the harmful effects of child labour, lack of access to quality education and skills training, high rates of adult unemployment and under-employment, Chatterjee added.
Top stories of the day
- The Dutch mystery: Man wanted is on temple run in Maharashtra
- Win Rs 10,000 if you find the truck that dumped this debris in south Mumbai
- Mumbai Crime: Man rapes teenage girl in Bandra, blackmails her with video
- Mumbai: Banned newspaper is still vendors' first choice for serving food
- Meet Vasai's traffic stoppers who are being the change they wish to see
- Mumbai Crime: Chain-snatchers' new modus ends at police station lock-up
- Mumbai: Chain-snatching cases drop but recovery still poor
- Thane Municipal Corporation unprepared for monsoon, says social activist
- Mumbai: Bad roads this year, too at Aarey Colony
- Mumbai on alert in wake of cyclone Vayu: Disaster Management Department
- For non-SSC students, internal marks won't count
- Shiv Sena, BJP start bickering over CM's post, seat-sharing
- Ujjwala Raut: Here's what the 41 year old supermodel of the 90s is doing now
- Worst crimes: These monstrous mothers murdered their children!
- Amruta Fadnavis wows with her soulful performance in Los Angeles
- These famous schools, colleges are also popular for Bollywood shoots
- Narendra Modi shares a hearty laugh with Sri Lanka President
- Bollywood celebs you probably don't know are related
- Do you know Tamannaah Bhatia made her Bollywood debut at age 15?
- When Shahid Kapoor went out of his way to help his on-screen sister-in-law
- Saif Ali Khan feels bad when he reaches home and finds Taimur asleep
- Here's how Shahid Kapoor transformed for Kabir Singh
- Malaika Arora and Tara Sutaria's Bandra outing is all things casual
- World Cup 2019: Team India watch Salman Khan's new movie Bharat
- World Cup 2019: Warm-up win vs India doesn't mean Kiwis are are hot!
- World Cup 2019: Steve Waugh compares Hardik Pandya with Lance Klusener
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
New York helicopter crash leaving the pilot dead