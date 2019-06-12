World Day Against Child Labour: Twitterati extends support

international

The World Day Against Child Labour is observed to raise awareness and activism to prevent child labour

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Dhiveek Manjunath

The World Day Against Child Labour is a sanctioned holiday by an International Labour Organization first launched in 2002 which aims to raise awareness and activism to prevent child labour. This day is held on June 12 annually and intends to foster the worldwide movement against child labour in any of its forms.

This day brings governments, workers organizations, employers, civil society, as well as millions of people from around the world together to highlight the plight of child labourers, according to the United Nations. Netizens on social media site, Twitter extended support to create awareness about child labour.

It is their age to learn, not to earn...

An educated child has the power to change the world. Let’s abolish child labour & provide quality education to every child of our world...#StopChildLabour #childlabour #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour pic.twitter.com/f1RSUyyf5c — Dhiveek Manjunath (@DhiveekM) June 12, 2019

82.2 lakh children in India do not enjoy their childhood; instead they strive with tools. Let's join our hands to put an end to this; because all kids deserve to be happy, healthy and safe. #antichildlabourday #childlabour #saynotochildlabour #worlddayagainstchildlabour pic.twitter.com/RidPg6D1Ot — Dr Mahendran R (@drmahendran_r) June 12, 2019

Keep Children In School#ChildLabour

Protect the rights of children by campaigning for the end of child labor.



Let us lend our voices in a peaceful assembly on World Day Against

Child Labor.#WorldDayAgainstChildLabour pic.twitter.com/MUgHJeO0Dd — Muhammad Adil Khurshid Awan (@madilkhurshid) June 12, 2019

No To Child LabourðYes To Quality Education... Enriche the skill of Individual for better tomorrowð«. World Day Against Child Labour,12 June.#ChildLabour #SayNoToChildLabour ð — Ankit Anand (@kumar_nav638edu) June 12, 2019

Child Labour is one of the most serious issue in India. Lets stand together and stop this #ChildLabour #India pic.twitter.com/kjvayutayJ — Garv Babbar (@ImGarvBabbar) June 12, 2019

The Child Labour Programme of Action defines #ChildLabour as: Work by children under 18 which is exploitative, hazardous or otherwise inappropriate for their age, detrimental to their schooling, or social, physical, mental, spiritual or moral development. #NoChildLabour pic.twitter.com/fhuIIZaoKi — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) June 12, 2019

#WorldDayAgainstChildLabour Child labour is a Social Crime, Every Child has a Right to Shine. Stop #childlabour pic.twitter.com/5vjnYse8kn — Sandeep ð®ð³ (@Dasa6i_Sandeep) June 12, 2019

Mohua Chatterjee, the programme head of CRY (EAST), feels child labour, as an issue, can never be dealt with in isolation. It is intrinsically linked to myriad socio-economic factors, including poverty and illiteracy of a childs parents, the familys social and economic circumstances, lack of awareness about the harmful effects of child labour, lack of access to quality education and skills training, high rates of adult unemployment and under-employment, Chatterjee added.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates