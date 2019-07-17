World Emoji Day: Apple announces new emojis, twitterati rejoices

international

There is a new smiley face for yawning, a one-piece swimsuit, new food items including a waffle, falafel, butter and garlic, and new animals like the sloth, flamingo, orangutan and skunk

Pic/Twitter

The world is celebrating Emoji Day today and Twitterati has more reason to celebrate. Apple has shared details of new emojis which it would be launching for all iOS devices which will give more variety to the users.

Apple said that 59 new designs will be made available. Thee are additions in popular categories of food, animals, activities and smiley faces. There is a new smiley face for yawning, a one-piece swimsuit, new food items including a waffle, falafel, butter and garlic, and new animals like the sloth, flamingo, orangutan and skunk.

So, Twitterati celebrated the day by asking a few questions, sharing a few posts.

Good morning UK! It’s #WorldEmojiDay. ð¤©ð¬ð§ pic.twitter.com/mdluiggW9v — World Emoji Day is July 17 (@WorldEmojiDay) July 17, 2019

Sari, safety vest, one-piece swimsuit, banjo, parachute and kite are all new emojis coming to iOS this year. Apple is showing these for the first time for #WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/8PsMrSQQoC — Emojipedia ð (@Emojipedia) July 16, 2019

ð New: Apple Reveals New 2019 Emojis for #WorldEmojiDay including waffle, flamingo, sloth and more https://t.co/DU2p7XpzRa pic.twitter.com/IUpVpwn7B7 — Emojipedia ð (@Emojipedia) July 16, 2019

ð @Emojipedia partnered with @museocinema to bring emoji history to their latest exhibition. €1 entry to the whole museum if you attend on #WorldEmojiDay ð¥³ pic.twitter.com/cHIxiqLXuh — Jeremy Burge (@jeremyburge) July 14, 2019

When Words are not enough, came the Emoji

Happy World Emoji Day#worldemojiday #emojiday2019 pic.twitter.com/L64L4jB9FC — ruban lesley (@rubanlesley) July 17, 2019

It's #WorldEmojiDay

We all have that one favourite, go-to #emoji.. Which one's on your recent tab? pic.twitter.com/aCL4BVBtgq — Ranveer Brar (@ranveerbrar) July 17, 2019

Now I have my own Personalized emojis... ð#WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/RUyYs4qYBC — Sayantika Banerjee (@sayantika12) July 17, 2019

There are already thousands of emojis that are available including emotive smiley faces, gender-neutral characters and more!

