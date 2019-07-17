Search

World Emoji Day: Apple announces new emojis, twitterati rejoices

Published: Jul 17, 2019, 13:55 IST | mid-day online correspondent

There is a new smiley face for yawning, a one-piece swimsuit, new food items including a waffle, falafel, butter and garlic, and new animals like the sloth, flamingo, orangutan and skunk

Pic/Twitter

The world is celebrating Emoji Day today and Twitterati has more reason to celebrate. Apple has shared details of new emojis which it would be launching for all iOS devices which will give more variety to the users.

Apple said that 59 new designs will be made available. Thee are additions in popular categories of food, animals, activities and smiley faces. There is a new smiley face for yawning, a one-piece swimsuit, new food items including a waffle, falafel, butter and garlic, and new animals like the sloth, flamingo, orangutan and skunk.

So, Twitterati celebrated the day by asking a few questions, sharing a few posts.

There are already thousands of emojis that are available including emotive smiley faces, gender-neutral characters and more!

