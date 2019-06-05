World Environment Day: Living in harmony with nature will lead to better future, says Narendra Modi

national

He posted a short video and said that living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future.

Pic/Screengrab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of World Environment Day said that living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future.

"Our planet and environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet," the prime minister tweeted.

In the video, he said that planting saplings is not enough and people have to take care of it till it becomes a tree.

Our Planet and Environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet.



Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future. pic.twitter.com/3V7yLD3d8U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind also reaffirmed the commitment to a cleaner and sustainable planet, adding that living in harmony with nature is a part of the Indian ethos.

"On World Environment Day, we reaffirm our commitment to a cleaner and sustainable planet. Living in harmony with nature is a part of the Indian ethos. India is committed to addressing climate change and bequeathing a greener, eco-friendly habitat to our children," President Kovind wrote on his Twitter handle.

On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reaffirm our commitment to a cleaner and sustainable planet. Living in harmony with nature is a part of the Indian ethos. India is committed to addressing climate change and bequeathing a greener, eco-friendly habitat to our children #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 5, 2019

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former finance minister Arun Jaitley appealed people to plant trees.

"Plant trees on this World," he tweeted along with an image saying everyone must act as an agent of change and save the Earth and environment for future generations.

WED is celebrated every year on June 5. It is the United Nation's principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment. It is organised around a theme in order to draw attention towards pressing environmental issues.

The theme for this year is "Beat Air Pollution" and the host nation is China.

