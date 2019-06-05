World Environment Day: Living in harmony with nature will lead to better future, says Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of World Environment Day said that living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future.
"Our planet and environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet," the prime minister tweeted.
In the video, he said that planting saplings is not enough and people have to take care of it till it becomes a tree.
Our Planet and Environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet.
Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future. pic.twitter.com/3V7yLD3d8U
President Ram Nath Kovind also reaffirmed the commitment to a cleaner and sustainable planet, adding that living in harmony with nature is a part of the Indian ethos.
"On World Environment Day, we reaffirm our commitment to a cleaner and sustainable planet. Living in harmony with nature is a part of the Indian ethos. India is committed to addressing climate change and bequeathing a greener, eco-friendly habitat to our children," President Kovind wrote on his Twitter handle.
On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reaffirm our commitment to a cleaner and sustainable planet. Living in harmony with nature is a part of the Indian ethos. India is committed to addressing climate change and bequeathing a greener, eco-friendly habitat to our children #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 5, 2019
Meanwhile, BJP leader and former finance minister Arun Jaitley appealed people to plant trees.
"Plant trees on this World," he tweeted along with an image saying everyone must act as an agent of change and save the Earth and environment for future generations.
Plant treesðÂÂÂÂ³on this World #EnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/8qbsORGBB5— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) June 5, 2019
WED is celebrated every year on June 5. It is the United Nation's principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment. It is organised around a theme in order to draw attention towards pressing environmental issues.
The theme for this year is "Beat Air Pollution" and the host nation is China.
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies
