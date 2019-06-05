World Environment Day: Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi pledge to save planet

national

Naidu also pledged to protect nature and the environment. In a tweet, he urged the people to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and to adopt renewable resources

Pic/Twitter Vice President Of India

On the ocassion of World Environment Day on June 5, 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the leaders who expressed their commitment to ensure a cleaner planet.

On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reaffirm our commitment to a cleaner and sustainable planet. Living in harmony with nature is a part of the Indian ethos. India is committed to addressing climate change and bequeathing a greener, eco-friendly habitat to our children #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 5, 2019

"On World Environment Day, we reaffirm our commitment to a cleaner and sustainable planet. Living in harmony with nature is a part of the Indian ethos. India is committed to addressing climate change and bequeathing a greener, eco-friendly habitat to our children," Kovind tweeted.

Naidu also pledged to protect nature and the environment. In a tweet, he urged the people to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and to adopt renewable resources.

"On World Environment Day, let us take a firm pledge to protect nature and environment by saving energy, water, reducing use of disposable plastics, promoting reusable materials, planting saplings and reducing dependence on fossil fuels by adopting renewables," he said.

à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤­à¥à¤®à¤¿à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤½à¤¹à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤¥à¤¿à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¥¤



Our Planet and Environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet.



Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future. pic.twitter.com/3V7yLD3d8U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

Modi also took to Twitter and said, "Our planet and environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today, on World Environment Day, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet. Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future."

He also shared a video of his visits to places with natural beauty.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh were among other leaders who urged the people to follow eco-friendly behaviour.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and other leaders planted trees and urged fellow citizens to do the same.

The day is celebrated annually since 1974 across the globe to encourage awareness and action for the protection of the environment. This year, the United Nations Environment Programme has chosen air pollution as the theme.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates