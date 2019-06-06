World Environment Day: Say no to plastic, plant trees, urge B-Town celebs
On World Environment Day, actress Dia Mirza, also a UN Goodwill Ambassador for the environment, explained people about the importance of plantation
On World Environment Day on Wednesday, Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan, urged the people on social media to take care of the environment by avoiding plastic and planting more trees.
Actress Dia Mirza, also a UN Goodwill Ambassador for the environment, explained people about the importance of plantation. "Trees are natural air purifiers and sequesters of carbon! As we celebrate World Environment Day with action -- planting indigenous trees -- we hope more people will come together to beat air pollution," she wrote.
Trees are natural air purifiers and sequesters of carbon! As we celebrate #WorldEnvironmentDay with action - planting indigenous trees, we hope that more people will come together to #BeatAirPollution. @UNEnvironment @UNinIndia @SDG2030 #SDGImpactChat #ClimateAction #BreatheLife pic.twitter.com/4mAk9OvY6L— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 5, 2019
"Air pollution is a silent killer, claiming millions of lives every year. On World Environment Day, lets all come together and pledge to do our bit to improve the quality of air," Akshay Kumar wrote.
Air Pollution is a silent killer claiming millions of lives every year. On #WorldEnvironmentDay lets all come together and pledge to do our bit to improve the quality of air. #HawaAaneDehttps://t.co/iwx2tXvhPC— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 5, 2019
Alia Bhatt also shared a thoughtful post to follow safe fashion. The actress wrote on Twitter: "Cleaner and greener future for all. #Coexist #FashionForACause
Cleaner and greener future for all. ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ #Coexist #FashionForACause https://t.co/8mkTfMFSyC— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 5, 2019
Actress Anushka Sharma, often seen promoting environmental issues on social media, took a pledge "to reverse the environmental damage caused by ensuring our commitment towards mother nature."
Here's what others wrote:
#WorldEnvironmentDay lets care for this planet like we care for our loved ones #motherearth— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 5, 2019
Air pollution affects us all & it's an issue that has been trying to get our attention for a while...If we don’t act now, soon we’ll have no option. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, let's start with educating and empowering ourselves to #BeatAirPollution!— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 5, 2019
On this #WorldEnvironmentDay let's come together to make our planet cleaner and greener.— Disha Patani (@DishPatani) June 5, 2019
Today is also #WorldEnvironmentDay! let's pledge to do our bit to save our amazing planet. 9 out of 10 people in the world are breahting polluted air. Let's combine our efforts to reduce pollution and plant more trees. pic.twitter.com/urSDpgltMf— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 5, 2019
