World Environment Day: Say no to plastic, plant trees, urge B-Town celebs

Updated: Jun 06, 2019, 09:30 IST | mid-day online desk

On World Environment Day, actress Dia Mirza, also a UN Goodwill Ambassador for the environment, explained people about the importance of plantation

World Environment Day: Say no to plastic, plant trees, urge B-Town celebs
Dia Mirza/picture courtesy: Dia Mirza's Instagram account

On World Environment Day on Wednesday, Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan, urged the people on social media to take care of the environment by avoiding plastic and planting more trees.

Actress Dia Mirza, also a UN Goodwill Ambassador for the environment, explained people about the importance of plantation. "Trees are natural air purifiers and sequesters of carbon! As we celebrate World Environment Day with action -- planting indigenous trees -- we hope more people will come together to beat air pollution," she wrote.

"Air pollution is a silent killer, claiming millions of lives every year. On World Environment Day, lets all come together and pledge to do our bit to improve the quality of air," Akshay Kumar wrote.

Alia Bhatt also shared a thoughtful post to follow safe fashion. The actress wrote on Twitter: "Cleaner and greener future for all. #Coexist #FashionForACause

Actress Anushka Sharma, often seen promoting environmental issues on social media, took a pledge "to reverse the environmental damage caused by ensuring our commitment towards mother nature."

Here's what others wrote:

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

dia mirzasonakshi sinhaalia bhattvarun dhawanarjun kapoorenvironmentworld environment daybollywood news

How Salman Khan made smart use of World Environment Day

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK