World Environment Day: Say no to plastic, plant trees, urge B-Town celebs

On World Environment Day, actress Dia Mirza, also a UN Goodwill Ambassador for the environment, explained people about the importance of plantation

Dia Mirza/picture courtesy: Dia Mirza's Instagram account

On World Environment Day on Wednesday, Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan, urged the people on social media to take care of the environment by avoiding plastic and planting more trees.

Actress Dia Mirza, also a UN Goodwill Ambassador for the environment, explained people about the importance of plantation. "Trees are natural air purifiers and sequesters of carbon! As we celebrate World Environment Day with action -- planting indigenous trees -- we hope more people will come together to beat air pollution," she wrote.

"Air pollution is a silent killer, claiming millions of lives every year. On World Environment Day, lets all come together and pledge to do our bit to improve the quality of air," Akshay Kumar wrote.

Air Pollution is a silent killer claiming millions of lives every year. On #WorldEnvironmentDay lets all come together and pledge to do our bit to improve the quality of air. #HawaAaneDehttps://t.co/iwx2tXvhPC — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 5, 2019

Alia Bhatt also shared a thoughtful post to follow safe fashion. The actress wrote on Twitter: "Cleaner and greener future for all. #Coexist #FashionForACause

Actress Anushka Sharma, often seen promoting environmental issues on social media, took a pledge "to reverse the environmental damage caused by ensuring our commitment towards mother nature."

Here's what others wrote:

#WorldEnvironmentDay lets care for this planet like we care for our loved ones #motherearth — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 5, 2019

Air pollution affects us all & it's an issue that has been trying to get our attention for a while...If we don’t act now, soon we’ll have no option. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, let's start with educating and empowering ourselves to #BeatAirPollution! — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 5, 2019

On this #WorldEnvironmentDay let's come together to make our planet cleaner and greener. — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) June 5, 2019

Today is also #WorldEnvironmentDay! let's pledge to do our bit to save our amazing planet. 9 out of 10 people in the world are breahting polluted air. Let's combine our efforts to reduce pollution and plant more trees. pic.twitter.com/urSDpgltMf — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 5, 2019

