World Environment Day: Shraddha Kapoor wants to be the change she wants to see in the world

To mark World Environment Day on Friday, Shraddha Kapoor put forward the recycle, reduce and reuse message. The animal activist, who also champions the green cause, has brought about a change in her life since the past year.

She has stopped using plastic products in her daily life. Her Juhu abode is full of eco-friendly stuff, which includes bamboo toothbrushes and copper water bottles. Water stored in copper vessels is loaded with antioxidants, which improve the immune system and aid digestion.

Shraddha Kapoor also opts for the bucket bath at home to save water. She hopes it becomes the symbol of a global campaign to conserve water.

Recently, Shraddha took to social media to bemoan the killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala's Palakkad district. She wrote, "A lot of these animals trust human beings because they have been helped by them in the past. This is cruel beyond measure. When you lack empathy and kindness, you do not deserve to be called a human being..."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news