World Environment Day: UN warns of air pollution with unique sand art
This year China took the task and chose 'Beat Air Pollution' as the theme
World Environment Day which is celebrated on June 5, is an initiative by the United Nations to combat environmental degradation. The UN chooses a different theme every year to commemorate the day.
The country which is hosting chooses the theme.
This year China took the task and chose 'Beat Air Pollution' as the theme.
The United Nations tweeted, "People all around this precious planet are celebrating its beauty and taking action to improve it on 5 June."
India's famous sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik made a number of sand sculptures at a beach in Puri, Odisha, to commemorate World Environment Day and to bring the attention of the people.
#AirPollution harms our health and Earth . Plant trees and #BeatAirPollution .My SandArt on #WorldEnvironmentDay at Puri beach in #Odisha . pic.twitter.com/qKyH60Hta9— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 5, 2019
Pattnaik makes sand art on many occasions. On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, he made one which brings attention to the harm caused to the lungs because of smoking.
World Environment Day has been effective since the year 1974.
