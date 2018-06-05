World Environment Day: Vidyut Jammwal vows to take care of elephants for life

The makers of the film Junglee starring Vidyut Jammwal have treated the audiences with an exclusive image from the sets of the film



Vidyut Jammwal

Recently, Vidyut Jammwal completed the shooting for his upcoming film Junglee. The muscular actor plays an elephant loving vet in the film. Vidyut's character is on a mission to uncover a deadly poaching racket. Directed by Chuck Russell, for shooting the film,

Through the film, which is helmed by Chuck Russell, Vidyut Jammwal got the chance to closely encounter the magnificence of elephants. The Commando actor learned several tactics to converse with elephants.

The 37-year-old also learned to be an elephant whisperer to get into his character. The actor feels fortunate to get the chance to experience the marvel of these creatures in the course of the shoot.

A candid image of Vidyut playing with the elephant was released on the occasion of World Environment Day.

"Junglee is a family adventure film which revolves around the unique friendship between a man and elephant," adds Vidyut.

Directed by Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russell and produced by Junglee Pictures, the film is set to release on October 19, 2018.

