World Espresso Day 2020: The Best Espresso Recipes You Need

World Espresso Day is observed each year on November 23. Espresso as we all know is a bold coffee concentrate that originated in Italy. A perfect shot of espresso has a heavy body, rich texture, and a bittersweet taste along with a layer of crema (foam) on the surface, generally golden to dark tan in color. While espresso itself is very admirable, it is also the foundation for some of the most popular coffee-based beverages we enjoy today. This World Espresso Day, Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India, lists down how to make the classics:

1. Americano = Espresso + Hot water

Americano is nothing but a shot of espresso topped by hot water.

Brew Americano in 3 easy steps:

Take 3oz of espresso shot into a separate glass

Pour about 3oz of hot water into the coffee mug

Pour the espresso shot into the mug and enjoy your Americano!

2. Latte = Espresso + Steamed milk + Foam milk

It has a topping of espresso along with steamed milk and foam milk.

Brew Latte in 3 easy steps:

Brew espresso and heat the milk for 30-45 seconds in a microwave-safe coffee mug.

When the milk is heated, take a small whisk and vigorously whisk back and forth for 15-30 seconds until the milk is frothy.

Pour the espresso into a mug. Moreover, gently, pour the frothed milk on it and your traditional latte is ready!

3. Cappuccino = Espresso + Steamed milk + Foam

It is espresso topped with steamed milk. And is often topped with foam.

Brew Cappuccino in 3 easy steps:

Brew espresso and pour it into a coffee mug

Pour 1 cup of milk into a pot. Set the pot on a burner. Turn the burner to medium-high.

Pour it into the cup that contains espresso. Then stir vigorously to make the froth.

4. Macchiato= Espresso + Steamed Milk

It is nothing but espresso with a bit of steamed milk.

Brew Macchiato in 3 easy steps:

Prepare 1 shot of espresso.

Steam milk and hold the steam wand just below the surface to create foam.

Pour milk into espresso to taste and add the foam on top. Enjoy!

Who knew there was so much to an espresso? Baristas across the globe have their distinct versions of the beloved coffee beverage. Now that you’ve mastered the classics, here are a few interesting Espresso recipes, courtesy of Lavazza India, for you to experiment with and enjoy.

Dark Chocolate Marocchino



Dark chocolate Marocchino coffee is a simple and delicious recipe to give a new twist to your coffee. An ideal way to start the morning with the right energy or to finish off a pleasant meal.





Method:

Prepare the espresso in a transparent glass and add a large sliver of dark chocolate.

Sprinkle the espresso generously with cocoa powder and black pepper, then fill the glass with hot cream, trying to add as little milk as possible.

Add a sprinkle of cocoa and your marocchino coffee will be ready.

Paduan Coffee



Renowned since the 1800s among intellectuals, politicians, and students, this specialty harmoniously blends the sweet coolness of mint with the bitter warmth of espresso. A final sprinkling of bitter cocoa completes the masterpiece.

Method:

Pour 20 ml of cold whole milk into a large bowl; add 70 ml of liquid cream and 30 ml of mint syrup. Then froth with an electric whisk to form a soft cream.

Pour an espresso into a cappuccino cup, add 60 ml of minty milk cream and gently sprinkle with bitter cocoa.

Viennese Coffee

Simple to prepare, small, but extremely delicious. A coffee that conveys that atmosphere of sumptuous Viennese elegance in every sip.



Method:

Pour 10 g of chocolate topping into a coffee cup.

Then, prepare an espresso lungo, pour it into the glass, and add 25 g of whipped cream.

Sprinkle with chocolate flakes. It is almost ready! In a few minutes, you can enjoy a delicious, delicate break.

