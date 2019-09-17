World Famous Lover is Vijay Deverakonda's next film!

Vijay Deverakonda earned massive fandom after his Telugu film, Arjun Reddy released. The film's Hindi remake helped create a fanbase in Mumbai and other cities too. The actor's last release, Dear Comrade, hit theatres recently and has performed well.

Now that Arjun Reddy and Dear Comrade is done, Vijay Deverakonda has announced the name of his next film. The project is called World Famous Lover. Interestingly, Vijay has played a perfect lover in Dear Comrade, whereas his character in Arjun Reddy was a lover with flaws. With World Famous Lover, let's see if we get to see a totally different Vijay.

He took to his Twitter account to announce the news and wrote: "Next up. #WorldFamousLover #WFL [sic]"

As per the film's name, we are assuming that World Famous Lover might be a romantic-comedy, where Vijay Deverakonda will romance four actresses - Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite.

Reportedly, the actor might also play the father to an eight-year-old kid. However, nothing as of now has been revealed about World Famous Lover. The project is produced by KA Vallabha and presented by KS Rama Rao. The music of the film will be composed by Gopi Sundar.

Talking about Vijay's last release, Dear Comrade, Hindi filmmaker Karan Johar has acquired the rights to its Hindi remake. The makers of Dear Comrade had visited Johar before their film's release and screened it especially for the Kalank producer. Karan fell in love with this film and immediately announced that he will remake this film in Hindi.

