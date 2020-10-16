World Food Day 2020 Quiz: Which Country is this Famous Food from?

World Food Day is observed each year on October 16 by the United Nations to spread awareness about global hunger and promote food security. The pandemic has turned many of us into home chefs, who have taken to cooking during the lockdown. Cooking up a storm in the kitchen these past few months has given us ample time to try out various global recipes. Experimenting with flavours at home or ordering in that perfect bowl of ramen, a bite or sip of your favourite brings back uncountable memories. How about you take our World Food Day Quiz and see how much you know about native foods from these beautiful countries.

1. In which country was the Cuban Sandwich invented?

Spain

Cuba

United States of America

2. Paella, a popular rice dish is native to which country?

Mexico

Spain

Italy



3. Sweet or Savoury, Crepes are our favourite breakfast. Where are they from?

Belgium

France

Greece



4. Considered to be a healthier alternative to ice cream, Gelato is native to?

France

Italy

Austria

5. Everyone loves a good stir-fry, especially Kung Pao. Which country is this spicy goodness from?



Japan

Korea

China

6. Which country is the birthplace of super flavourful Kimchi?



Malaysia

Thailand

Korea

7. Another breakfast hit, Pretzel is baked goodness we cannot skip. Which European nation gave us Pretzel?

Netherlands

Greece

Germany

8. Which country is Pho, a refreshing noodle soup, from?

Philippines

Vietnam

Thailand

9. A hot curry famous globally, Vindaloo traces its origin to?



India

Portugal

Brazil

10. Which of the following is not a Dutch delicacy?

Pierogi

Stroopwafel

Bitterballen

Correct Answers:

1. United States of America

2. Spain

3. France

4. Italy

5. China

6. Korea

7. Germany

8. Vietnam

9. Portugal

10. Pierogi

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news