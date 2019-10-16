World Food Day: Here's how you can do your bit to fight hunger in India

Hunger is excruciatingly painful and a menace in India. According to the Global Hunger Index (2019), India ranks as low as 102 out of 117 countries. It is time we act against the widespread hunger (and malnutrition) in our country, so no child has to sleep hungry. Here are a few things you can do:

Join the Robin Hood Army

The Robin Hood Army is based on a simple concept, it aims to get leftover food from restaurants (and communities) and deliver it to the needy with the help of volunteers. Started in 2014, the it has grown from eight cities to 103 cities.

Donate to Action Against Hunger

Earlier called Fight Hunger Foundation, Action Against Hunger gives corporates and individuals opportunities to do their bit for the needy. Based in several other countries, you know your funds are being put to good use when you have invested in an NGO as experienced as this one.

Donate food to Feeding India

Feeding India is another NGO where you can donate both food and money. What's more? All donations made to them are exempted from tax under section 80G of the Income Tax Act, 1981.

Donate to Annamarita

Rs. 750 - that is approximately the amount we spend on food and drinks during our weekends. This foundation promises to feed a child for an entire year for that amount. If you've reached this place, we understand that you're committed to fighting hunger in India. So go ahead, make that donation.

