World Health Day 2020: India maintaining the health quotient - One Tweet at a time!

Updated: Apr 07, 2020, 22:55 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

From celebrities and influencers to politicians and common people, Indians are taking to Twitter to express their gratitude to the health care practitioners who are on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19

This picture has been used for representational purpose only
Since the emergence and subsequent outbreak of COVID-19, millions of people have Tweeted and Retweeted about it around the globe, many looking for credible, helpful and potentially life-saving information.

With India navigating through the third week of lockdown, conversations on Twitter reflect the mood of people inclined towards realising the importance of their health and well-being. In light of this, #WorldHealthDay represents great symbolism for people to unite and promote good health for all. From celebrities and influencers to politicians and common people, Indians are taking to Twitter alike to participate in these conversations, motivate each other, share tips to stay fit and healthy, and express their gratitude to the health care practitioners who are on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19.

Taking an initiative to encourage these discussions, Twitter has launched a custom emoji today. Depicting the importance of staying at home in the present scenario, the emoji can be activated in 10 Indian languages apart from English. These include Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Gujarati, Oria, Punjabi, Malayalam and Urdu.

Conversations related to health have never been of more importance in a local, national as well as global context. Mirroring this, #WorldHealthDay and India Healthy At Home have been trending on Twitter as one of the top India conversations today.

Harbouring a sense of community, Twitter has witnessed various sub-topics of health-related discussions in the past weeks. These range from sharing tips on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, to giving fitness challenges to fellow users. Here's a quick snapshot of these conversations:

Home-workouts and Yoga to the body's rescue

To combat physical lethargy and stay motivated amid the lockdown, Indians have been resorting to home workouts and have been sharing pictures and videos of themselves, Tweeting with hashtags like #Homeworkouts, #FitIndia, #FitIndiaMovement, #HomeWorkout, #YogaDuringLockdown, #HumFitTohIndiaFit, #StayHomeStayFit, etc.

Influencers emphasise the importance of health

Leaders, actors and sportspeople have been Tweeting pictures and videos of their workouts, inspiring people to #StayHomeStayFit. India's Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju started the Fit India initiative to encourage families to #StayInWorkOut amidst the 21-Day Lockdown.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra supported the Fit India initiative by sharing a video of how her family is staying fit while staying indoors. Cricketer Hardik Pandya has been sharing videos of his life at home, away from the cricket field. He recently Tweeted a video of himself 'quaran-training' hard at home!

People take to Twitter to share fitness challenges and empower each other Not only are people sharing their own workouts, they are also encouraging others by nominating their fellows to fitness challenges like the #plankchallenge.

IPL team Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) shared a video of Aditya Tare (@adu97) working out with the most adorable workout partner - his little daughter!

Join in the conversation on Twitter to share how you’re keeping yourself fit this #WorldHealthDay

