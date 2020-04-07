World Health Day: Let's focus on strengthening immunity

World Health Day celebrates doctors and health workers and especially in the mdst of Coronavirus pandemic. However, in this situation while we are excercising caution, it is important that we also make causes to strengthen our immunity.

Oxygen is actually the most essential nutrient that we as humans need. Our nose along with the entire breathing apparatus is made to deliver Oxygen to our lungs. The nasal passages work as air warmers and moisture adding pathways.

They also pick out unfriendly bacteria and are the first line defense against infection. Air inhaled in from the nose helps in the productions of nitric oxide. This is antimicrobial and destroys unwanted pathogens. It is instrumental in delivering oxygen via blood to all parts of our body, influences immunity and regulates bodily functioning( homeostasis).

However, the wrong breathing habits lead to mouth breathing; which has no filter, no air warming and no nitric oxide production. Air inhaled via the mouth has higher chances of causing infection (upper respiratory) and breaching our immunity.

The habit of mouth breathing shows up in the early months of life. The posture of the tongue is what helps in the diagnosis of this condition. Incorrect tongue posture can result in other issues like difficulty in eating food, swallowing even talking. In children, interrupted breathing during sleep can be the effect of mouth breathing. This hampers with the growth of the brain, tires the child and has shown to cause ADHD.

In today’s COVID-19 lockdown, it is imperative we maintain our immune system and ensure our body has ample oxygen supply. MyoFunctional Exercises, which can be taught virtually, can help boost your child’s immunity and also improve their quality of life.

-By Dr Ipshita Suyash, preventive Pediatric Dentist practicing in Mumbai. She is the founder of Toothish, which is the first preventive clinic with exclusive child dentistry along with lactation and pre-post natal fitness assistance for mothers.

