World Health Day: Sara Ali Khan dances her heart out, asks us to stay motivated

Today, on April 7, the world is celebrating World Health Day when it continues to be crippled by the Coronavirus pandemic. We all are trying to stay happy and positive and ensuring that we all will come out of it collectively. Amidst this, Sara Ali Khan has also taken to her Instagram account to share a throwback video where she could be seen dancing her heart out.

She wrote- "Because Happy = Healthy. So Happy World Health Day. Stay motivated and positive- it's the only way. Especially since for now, at home we must stay." (sic) It's a lovely video that perfectly sums up the free-spirited nature of the actress and how enthusiastic and energetic she is.

Have a look right here:

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal and will now be gearing up for Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan, and Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

