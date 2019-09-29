World Heart Day 2019: This is how you can strengthen your heart

Want to keep heart disease at bay? Then, the best way to do so is to adhere to a healthy lifestyle. Exercise, eating heart-friendly foods and getting rid of stress can be helpful for your ticker. So, don't wait anymore, just stick by these habits. Did you know? Your heart is the centre of your cardiovascular system. It is also involved in many of the daily functions such as pumping blood throughout the body via the circulatory system, along with supplying oxygen and nutrients to the tissues and removing carbon dioxide and other wastes. Thus, taking care of your heart health is essential. Today, owing to sedentary lifestyles, and hectic schedules, heart health has gone for a toss. But, you need not worry! Dr Narayan Gadkar, Cardiologist, Zen Multispecialty Hospital has a foolproof plan for you to help your ticker stay in top shape.

Eat these heart-healthy foods

Go for avocados which are jam-packed with monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA). Furthermore, polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) foods like walnuts, flax seeds can be good for your heart. Likewise, eat foods abundant in omega-3 fatty acids like salmon and tuna. Avoid trans-fat foods baked goods, frozen pizza, fast-food, cookies, and crackers. Eat a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables which are loaded with fiber, vitamins, and minerals which can cut down your risk of heart disease and stroke.

Stay physically active

Do you want to keep your ticker in top shape? Exercise and maintaining optimum weight is key. You must walk it out for your heart. Yes, you have heard it right! Walking can keep heart disease away. You can also opt for aerobics, jogging, cycling, swimming, and dance. Thus, staying physically fit and active can make your heart stronger. Furthermore, it helps pump more blood with each heartbeat, deliver more oxygen to one’s body, and help your body function efficiently and properly. Exercise for around 40 minutes, 5-6 times a week.

Bid adieu to stress

Are you often stressed? Beware; it can be bad for your heart. Stress can cause heart disease, high blood pressure, chest pain or even irregular heartbeats. You can opt for meditation and yoga which can help you de-stress and takes away your stress.

No smoking

Do you smoke? Well, it’s time to give up on it. Yes, quitting smoking can be tough but it is the need of the hour. This is so because; it is linked to heart disease. Smoking tends to damage the lining of the arteries, and leads to a build-up of fatty material known as atheroma that narrows the artery, and invites angina, a heart attack or a stroke. Cigarettes contain nicotine which produces adrenaline that makes your heart beat faster and increases your blood pressure.

