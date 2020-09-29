World Heart Day: 56-year-old man undergoes heart transplant at Navi Mumbai hospital

A 56-year-old man successfully underwent a heart transplant surgery at Apollo Hospitals in Navi Mumbai. The heart was harvested from a 31-year-old cadaver donor and transported through green corridor on September 19. It was transported from Lower Parel to Belapur, a distance of 45 kms, in just 25 minutes.

Apollo’s specialist heart transplant team, led by Dr Sanjeev Jadhav, consultant, heart and lung transplant surgeon, successfully performed the surgery on Dadasaheb Patil, a resident of Sangli in Maharashtra.

This is one of the first few successful heart transplants in Maharashtra during the COVID -19 pandemic.

Patil was suffering from ischaemic dilated cardiomyopathy, which meant that his heart's ability to pump blood had decreased causing heart failure and heart transplant was the only chance to give him a new lease of life.

Dr Sanjeev Jadhav said, “The patient came to us 8 months back for bypass surgery. After examining him, it was found that his heart function was only 25 per cent. However, the surgery couldn’t take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic and he had to return to his hometown.”

“In the following months, his heart functioning kept dropping and reached a situation where he needed complete life support and inotrope, these are medicines that increase the force of the heart's contractions. He was admitted to multiple hospitals prior to the transplant as he encountered repeated heart failures. As soon as we were notified about the donor in Mumbai, a green corridor was activated, the donor’s heart was harvested, transported and successfully transplanted,” added Dr Jadhav.

Dr Jadhav was assisted by a team of experts – cardio thoracic and vascular surgeon Dr Shantesh Kaushik, CVTS surgeon Dr Sachin Sanagar, CVTS Dr Kamal Singh, Intensivists Dr Gunadhar Padhi, Dr Haridas Munde and Dr Saurabh Tiwari.

The heart transplant surgery took 90 minutes and the patient was shifted to ICU after completion for observation. All protocols were also in place to prevent any risk of COVID-19 infection.

After recovery, Dadasaheb Patil said, “I had recently missed an opportunity for transplant from a possible donor in Pune. For me, it was a battle against time as I had already suffered multiple episodes of heart failure. I am grateful to the donor’s family and the team of doctors for giving me this second chance at life.”

Santosh Marathe, COO and unit head at Apollo Hospitals in Navi Mumbai, said, “With rising cases of cardiovascular disease in the country, we need a robust system for prevention, early diagnosis, and management and treatment.”

