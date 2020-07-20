World hits another record: 2,59,848 Coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Countries from the US to South Africa to Australia were struggling to hold down rising rates of the novel coronavirus, with the number of cases for a 24-hour period hitting a new record on Saturday, with 2,59,848 new infections, according to the World Health Organisation.

The US led with 71,484 new cases, followed by Brazil with 45,403. South Africa reported fourth highest daily count at 13,373, and is the fifth worst hit nation with total 3,50,879 cases.

Brazil hospitals struggle

Hospitals in Brazil, world's second-worst hit nation with 2,075,246 COVID-19 cases, are struggling to deal with the influx of patients. At a public hospital in the city of Campinas, northwest of Sao Paulo, a video recorded by a doctor who works at the facility showed that there were no intensive care facilities available to treat patients.

Mexico continues to register near-record levels of infections, frustrating plans to reopen the economy. The Health Department reported 7,615 more cases on Saturday and 578 more deaths. That brings Mexico to a total of 38,888 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began and 3,38, 913 cases.

Hong Kong 'situation critical'

Hong Kong is tightening anti-coronavirus measures following a recent surge in cases. The wearing of masks will be mandatory in all public places and nonessential civil servants will again work from home. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam introduced the measures on Sunday, saying the situation in the Asian financial hub is "really critical" and that she sees "no sign" that it's under control.

China on Sunday said another 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the northwestern city of Urumqi, raising the total in the country's most recent local outbreak to at least 30. An additional three cases were brought into the country from overseas.

85 infants among Texas virus patients

A health official on the Texas Gulf Coast said 85 infants have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, and that all are younger than 1. But, the official offered no other details, including how the children are suspected to have become infected. Texas reported over 10,000 new cases for a fifth consecutive day on Saturday and 130 more people have died.

EU's 2-day Summit enters third day

European Union talks to agree a € 1.85 trillion EU budget and COVID-19 fund entered a third day on Sunday. "There is a lot of good will, but there are also a lot of positions. But there may also be no result today," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said as she arrived for the extra day of talks at what had been planned as a two-day summit in Brussels.

