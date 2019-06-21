World Humanist Day 2019: All you need to know

international

The day is celebrated differently in different countries. While the celebration would be a picnic or dinner, it is more about promoting rational and critical thinking.

Representational image

World Humanist Day is observed annually on June 21, summer solstice day. As per Humanists Internationals the day aims at spreading awareness about the act of humanism which can help bring positivity in the world.

Humanists who live in different parts of the world

gather in various locations to promote the positive values of humanism. The day believes that humans are whole within themselves.

The Dutch Humanist Association in 2012 observes the day by broadcasting short films about World Humanist Day on Dutch TV in 2012. While, The Humanist Association of Ireland held poetry readings in a park to observe the day. The Humanists of Florida Association has recommended groups to hold Introduction to Humanism classes on World Humanist Day.

Humanists also believe in a secular and democratic approach.

The day originally began in America in 1980 and has recognised the nature of humanist thought. It was during by people affiliated to the American Humanist Association. From proclamations, ceremonies, parties, the day witnesses various events.

Because it is Summer solstice on June 21, people in Northern Hemisphere go outdoors with families and friends.



