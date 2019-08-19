World Humanitarian Day 2019: Twitter honours the unsung heroes

international

Twitteratti took to social media to celebrate the work of women across the world rallying support, raising awareness, and amplifying the stories of these heroes on the front lines of our humanitarian efforts

Pic/Twitter/Sanjana Kumar

On World Humanitarian Day honours the work of women in crises throughout the globe. This day focuses on the unsung heroes, who have long been working on the front lines in their own communities in some of the most difficult terrains like the war-wounded in Afghanistan to the food insecure in the Sahel and those who have lost their homes and livelihoods in places such as South Sudan, Central African Republic Syria and Yemen. This day salutes the efforts of women aid workers across the globe who rally to people in need.

According to the un.org, women make up a large number of populations who risk their own lives to save others and are often the first to respond and the last to leave. Thus these brave women deserve to be celebrated. Netizens took to social media website, Twitter to celebrate World Humanitarian Day to honour these women.

Today is World Humanitarian Day. Human rights have been totally violated in #Kashmir. Let us pray for human rights and peace in #Kashmir 1/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 19, 2019

Today is t the ðth anniversary of World Humanitarian Day. Time to think of all the individuals in need of aid and salute all those who invest their souls into humanitarianism. #WHD2019 https://t.co/1OSgpTIy3t — Jakob Ström (@jakobxstrom) August 19, 2019

On #WorldHumanitarianDay , we salute the spirit of humanitarian personnel who show unwavering commitment & selflessness in helping people during a crisis. — Dan Sarki ð³ð³ð¬ ðªð¹ ð³ðª ð¨ð² (@ilmanprince) August 19, 2019

On #WorldHumanitarianDay, this year’s theme focuses on Women Humanitarians who strengthen our work in the field.



FILL IN THE BLANK âï¸:



Women Humanitarians ___________. pic.twitter.com/yRMZPUXDCq — ICRC Asia-Pacific (@ICRC_AsiaPac) August 19, 2019

As we commemorate #WorldHumanitarianDay we also celebrate our works, providing humanitarian assistance to those in need. Doing our best to serve the world.

Happy #WorldHumanitarianDay from Nyarugusu Camp.#WomenHumanitarians #unhcrtanzania

ð¸@maimunamtengela pic.twitter.com/Sm6jlPkhfq — Maimuna Mtengela (@MaimunaMtengela) August 19, 2019

Today is #WorldHumanitarianDay! ð



This year, we honour #WomenHumanitarians who work in emergencies in the Philippines and around the world. WHO joined the Stand Together event today where we launched a heart public art sculpture together with humanitarian partners. pic.twitter.com/rKkBc6iwke — World Health Organization Philippines (@WHOPhilippines) August 19, 2019

A terrorist attack hit the United Nations headquarters in Baghdad on 19 August 2003, killing 22 people. Among those who lost their lives was UN’s top representative in Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello. The General Assembly adopted a resolution designating five years later on 19 August as World Humanitarian Day. Every year since then, the humanitarian community organizes global campaigns to commemorate this day.

