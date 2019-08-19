World Humanitarian Day 2019: Twitter honours the unsung heroes
Twitteratti took to social media to celebrate the work of women across the world rallying support, raising awareness, and amplifying the stories of these heroes on the front lines of our humanitarian efforts
On World Humanitarian Day honours the work of women in crises throughout the globe. This day focuses on the unsung heroes, who have long been working on the front lines in their own communities in some of the most difficult terrains like the war-wounded in Afghanistan to the food insecure in the Sahel and those who have lost their homes and livelihoods in places such as South Sudan, Central African Republic Syria and Yemen. This day salutes the efforts of women aid workers across the globe who rally to people in need.
According to the un.org, women make up a large number of populations who risk their own lives to save others and are often the first to respond and the last to leave. Thus these brave women deserve to be celebrated. Netizens took to social media website, Twitter to celebrate World Humanitarian Day to honour these women.
Today is World Humanitarian Day. Human rights have been totally violated in #Kashmir. Let us pray for human rights and peace in #Kashmir 1/2— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 19, 2019
Today is t the ðth anniversary of World Humanitarian Day. Time to think of all the individuals in need of aid and salute all those who invest their souls into humanitarianism. #WHD2019 https://t.co/1OSgpTIy3t— Jakob Ström (@jakobxstrom) August 19, 2019
On #WorldHumanitarianDay , we salute the spirit of humanitarian personnel who show unwavering commitment & selflessness in helping people during a crisis.— Dan Sarki ð³ð³ð¬ ðªð¹ ð³ðª ð¨ð² (@ilmanprince) August 19, 2019
On #WorldHumanitarianDay, this year’s theme focuses on Women Humanitarians who strengthen our work in the field.— ICRC Asia-Pacific (@ICRC_AsiaPac) August 19, 2019
FILL IN THE BLANK âï¸:
Women Humanitarians ___________. pic.twitter.com/yRMZPUXDCq
As we commemorate #WorldHumanitarianDay we also celebrate our works, providing humanitarian assistance to those in need. Doing our best to serve the world.— Maimuna Mtengela (@MaimunaMtengela) August 19, 2019
Happy #WorldHumanitarianDay from Nyarugusu Camp.#WomenHumanitarians #unhcrtanzania
ð¸@maimunamtengela pic.twitter.com/Sm6jlPkhfq
It is in our hand to create a better world for all who live in itðð— sanjana kumar (@sanjana35366786) August 19, 2019
World Humanitarian Dayâºï¸ð#WorldHumanitarianDay #WorldHumanitarianDay2019 #Humanity #BetterTogether #humanitarian #eduvogue pic.twitter.com/HM7oKN87BM
Today is #WorldHumanitarianDay! ð— World Health Organization Philippines (@WHOPhilippines) August 19, 2019
This year, we honour #WomenHumanitarians who work in emergencies in the Philippines and around the world. WHO joined the Stand Together event today where we launched a heart public art sculpture together with humanitarian partners. pic.twitter.com/rKkBc6iwke
A terrorist attack hit the United Nations headquarters in Baghdad on 19 August 2003, killing 22 people. Among those who lost their lives was UN’s top representative in Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello. The General Assembly adopted a resolution designating five years later on 19 August as World Humanitarian Day. Every year since then, the humanitarian community organizes global campaigns to commemorate this day.
